Projected Lineup at Red Wings
Prospect Report: Nov. 25, 2023
Game Recap: Avalanche 3, Wild 2
Alex Goligoski Activated from LTIR
Projected Lineup vs Avalanche
Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Native American Heritage Night on November 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Minnesota Wild to Host Winter Coat Drive on Friday, November 24
Game Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs Maple Leafs
Game Recap: Senators 2, Wild 1
Projected Lineup at Senators
Prospect Report: Nov. 15, 2023
Wild Swedes attend premiere of Salming docuseries
Down on the Farm: Iowa Coaches Create Melting Pot of Experience
Minnesota Wild Prepped for Sweden
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa
Injury Report: Frederick Gaudreau
Game Recap: Dallas 8, Wild 3

Head Coach Dean Evason and Assistant Coach Bob Woods Relieved of Duties

By Minnesota Wild PR
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has relieved Head Coach Dean Evason and Assistant Coach Bob Woods of their coaching duties.

“Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as Head Coach of our team,” said Guerin. “I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization."

“I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an Assistant Coach with the Wild,” said Guerin. “I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future.”