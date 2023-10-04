News Feed

Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31
Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Foligno to Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Foligno to Contract Extension
Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40 Players
Minnesota Wild Signs Mats Zuccarello to Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Signs Mats Zuccarello to Contract Extension
Maroons Stanley Cup Experience

Maroon Brings Stanley Cup Pedigree to Wild
Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub

Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub
Wallstedt at Training Camp

Wallstedt Continues to Improve with Wild
Training Camp Scrimmage Day Recap

Training Camp: Scrimmage Day
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46 Players
MIN at COL Postgame Recap 092423

Wild Win in First Preseason Game
Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform

Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform
Minnesota Wild Training Camp Day 2

Day 2 in the Books
Fleury's Two Decades of Training Camps

Fleury's Two Decades of Training Camps
Wild Camp Day 1

Wild Camp Day 1
Faber Training Camp Setup Piece

Brock Faber Takes Nothing for Granted
Boldy Media Day 2023

What is Media Day? Boldy Knows
Evason Q&A Training Camp 2023

Q&A with Coach
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 25

MIN_TrainingCamp_RosterCuts_article_thumbnail
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 25 players.

The Wild assigned F Sammy Walker to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed F Vinni Lettieri, D Dakota Mermis, F Nic Petan and F Sammy Walker on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa.

Minnesota plays at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:30 pm on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

Related Content

Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31
Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40 Players
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46 Players