Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 25

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 25 players.
The Wild assigned F Sammy Walker to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed F Vinni Lettieri, D Dakota Mermis, F Nic Petan and F Sammy Walker on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa.
Minnesota plays at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:30 pm on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.