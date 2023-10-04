Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 25

The Wild assigned F Sammy Walker to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed F Vinni Lettieri, D Dakota Mermis, F Nic Petan and F Sammy Walker on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa.

Minnesota plays at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:30 pm on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.