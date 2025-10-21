Minnesota Wild Recalls Hunter Haight From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Hunter Haight from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve.

Haight, 21 (4/4/04), made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 at St. Louis and has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season, while also skating in two games for Iowa. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa last season, ranking second on the team in shots (154), goals and power-play goals (PPG) and sixth in points. He also ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals. Haight previously played three seasons (2021-24) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), spending time with the Barrie Colts (2021-23) and Saginaw Spirit (2022-24) and finishing with 168 points (68-100=168) in 193 career games. He won the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Memorial Cup with Saginaw following the 2023-24 season. Haight was selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 43 with the Wild.

Bogosian, 35 (7/15/90), has skated in five games with Minnesota this season and posted a team best plus-3 rating before suffering a lower-body injury at Washington on Oct. 17. For his career, Bogosian has played in 934 games across 18 NHL seasons and owns 243 points (64-179=243).

Minnesota plays at the New Jersey Devils tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network Extra and KFAN FM 100.3.

