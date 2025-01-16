Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Brendan Gaunce and Liam Öhgren

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Brendan Gaunce and Liam Ohgren from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL), placed forward Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) on Long-Term Injured Reserve (retroactive to Dec. 23), and placed forward Marcus Johansson (concussion) on Injured Reserve. Kaprizov is eligible to return to the Wild lineup as early as January 18.
Gaunce, 30 (3/25/94), has skated in five games for Minnesota this season, averaging 9:28 of time on ice (TOI) per game. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario, has also appeared in 26 games for Iowa this season and ranks T-1st on the team with 12 goals and four power-play goals (PPG) while ranking third with 22 points (12-10=22) and 75 shots. Gaunce has recorded a three-point game on four separate occassions this season for Iowa, including two hat tricks against the Rockford Ice Hogs (Dec. 31 and Dec. 11). For his career, Gaunce owns 28 points (13-15=28) and 71 PIM in 182 NHL games with Vancouver (2015-19), Boston (2019-20), Columbus (2021-24) and Minnesota (2024). He owns 255 points (120-135=255), 966 shots on goal, 255 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-6 rating in 369 career AHL games with Utica (2014-19), Providence (2019-20), Cleveland (2021-24) and Iowa (2024). He has also tallied 14 points (7-7=14) in 31 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. Gaunce spent the 2020-21 season with Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and helped the Lakers win the league championship.
Gaunce was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024. He wears sweater No. 21 with Minnesota.
Öhgren, 20 (1/28/04), has recorded 10 shots in eight games with Minnesota this season. He also owns 23 points (12-11=23), four PPG, 74 shots and six PIM in 25 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, ranks T-1st on Iowa in goals, points and PPG and T-4th in shots. He ranks T-3rd among AHL rookies in goals, T-4th in PPG and T-8th in scoring and has been selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Roster. Öhgren has skated in 12 career NHL games over parts of two seasons (2023-24) with Minnesota, recording two points (1-1=2) and 18 shots. He scored his first NHL goal and game-winning goal (GWG) at San Jose on April 13, 2024. He also skated in three games for Iowa during the 2023-24 season, registering 10 shots. Öhgren tallied 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-6th on team in goals and 10th in points.
Öhgren was selected by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.
Minnesota travels to play the Nashville Predators this Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:00 p.m. on FanDuel Sports North and KFAN FM 100.3.
