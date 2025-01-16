Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Brendan Gaunce and Liam Öhgren

Gaunce, 30 (3/25/94), has skated in five games for Minnesota this season, averaging 9:28 of time on ice (TOI) per game. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario, has also appeared in 26 games for Iowa this season and ranks T-1st on the team with 12 goals and four power-play goals (PPG) while ranking third with 22 points (12-10=22) and 75 shots. Gaunce has recorded a three-point game on four separate occassions this season for Iowa, including two hat tricks against the Rockford Ice Hogs (Dec. 31 and Dec. 11). For his career, Gaunce owns 28 points (13-15=28) and 71 PIM in 182 NHL games with Vancouver (2015-19), Boston (2019-20), Columbus (2021-24) and Minnesota (2024). He owns 255 points (120-135=255), 966 shots on goal, 255 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-6 rating in 369 career AHL games with Utica (2014-19), Providence (2019-20), Cleveland (2021-24) and Iowa (2024). He has also tallied 14 points (7-7=14) in 31 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. Gaunce spent the 2020-21 season with Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and helped the Lakers win the league championship.

Gaunce was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024. He wears sweater No. 21 with Minnesota.