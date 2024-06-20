Minnesota Wild Announces 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced its 2024-25 preseason schedule will consist of six games. The Wild will play a home-and-home series against the Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

2024-25 MINNESOTA WILD PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE
OPPONENT
LOCATION
TIME
Saturday, Sept. 21
at Winnipeg Jets
 Canada Life Centre

7 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Sept. 25 
at Dallas Stars
American Airlines Center 

7 p.m. CT

Friday, Sept. 27
vs. Winnipeg Jets
Xcel Energy Center

7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Sept. 29
vs. Dallas Stars
Xcel Energy Center

5 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Oct. 1
vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Xcel Energy Center

7 p.m. CT

Friday, Oct. 4 
at Chicago Blackhawks 
United Center 

7:30 p.m. CT

All Minnesota Wild games can be heard on flagship radio station KFAN 100.3 FM.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2024-25 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

