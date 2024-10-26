Game Recap: Flyers 7, Wild 5

"It was a little bit of a weird game," Wild coach John Hynes said. "had some mistakes early and then I felt we took the game over for a long period of time. ... There were some clear things that cost us the game tonight, but I did like the fight-back, the push-back, Foligno scoring. There were lots of good components to the game too."

Couturier made it 1-0 1:18 of the first period when he scored from in front on the rebound of a Ristolainen shot.

He scored on a similar play at the net at 8:26 of the third period to make it 5-4.

"Especially when you're struggling for offense, that's where usually you find the back of the net," Couturier said. "Whether it's a lucky bounce off of you or second, third chances. And also, playing with playing with 'Meesh' (Michkov) and 'TK' (Konecny), my job (is) just got to control the center of the ice and create some space and go to the net and they'll make plays."

Seeler made it 2-0 at 3:51 with a shot from between the top of the circles.

The Wild tied the game on goals by Brock Faber and Foligno 33 seconds apart in the second period.

Faber redirected a shot by Kaprizov to make it 2-1 at 14:54, and Foligno tied it at 15:27 when he scored off the rush from the right side. The goal was Foligno's first of the season.

"Our line, we played well all night," Foligno said. "It's frustrating to lose in a good game. Our line the last three games has been really good. I'm more just happy we're getting offense going and It's nice to finally cash in."

Michkov made it 3-2 at 18:16 with a shot from above the face-off circles during a delayed penalty with Ersson pulled for an extra skater.