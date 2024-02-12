Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Catalyst Supply Co.

“Catalyst Supply Co. shares a passion to make a difference in the local community by offering unparalleled customer service in the industry of Building Materials,” said Brian Alexander, President of Catalyst Supply Co. “Catalyst offers installation support for many of the materials they sell. Catalyst is determined to grow alongside the Wild as it has its own championship aspirations.”

About Catalyst Supply Co.

Catalyst Supply Co. is a boutique lumberyard specializing in Windows, Doors, Millwork, Decking, Lumber, Siding, Roofing, and Metal Panels. Developed organically with an eye for service, knowledge, and premium building products.