SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Jack Capuano Associate Coach, joining the coaching staff of John Hynes (Head Coach), Patrick Dwyer (Assistant Coach), Jason King (Assistant Coach), Frederic Chabot (Goaltending Coach), Jonas Plumb (Video Coach) and T.J. Jindra (Video Coach). The team has also promoted Cody McLeod to Assistant Director of Player Development and named Brian Grogesky Assistant Athletic Trainer, Abe Edson Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach and Dominic Hennig Manager of Team Services.
Minnesota Wild Names Jack Capuano Associate Coach
Additional updates also made to Hockey Operations staff
Capuano joins the Wild after spending five seasons as Associate Coach with the Ottawa Senators (2019-24). The native of Cranston, R.I., worked as Associate Coach with the Florida Panthers for two seasons (2017-19) following a 12-season stint (2005-17) coaching in the New York Islanders organization. While with the Islanders, Capuano served as Head Coach for parts of seven seasons (2010-17) and was an Assistant Coach for one season (2005-06). He also coached for the Islander's primary affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League (AHL), working as the team's Head Coach for parts of four seasons (2007-11) and as an Assistant Coach for one season (2006-07). Capuano began his coaching career as an Assistant Coach with the Tallahassee Tiger Sharks of the ECHL for parts of two seasons (1995-97). He then served as Head Coach and General Manager of the ECHL's Knoxville Cherokees/Pee Dee Pride for parts of eight seasons (1996-2005). At the international level, Capuano has served as an Assistant Coach with Team USA at both the 2016 World Cup and the 2017 IIHF World Championship and worked as Head Coach for Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. As a player, Capuano was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (No. 88 overall) in the 1984 NHL Draft. An All-American defenseman at the University of Maine, he played in six career NHL games over parts of three seasons with Toronto (1989-90), Vancouver (1990-91) and Boston (1991-92). He also played professionally with the AHL’s Newmarket Saints (1988-90), Springfield Indians (1989-90) and Maine Mariners (1991-92) along with the International Hockey League’s (IHL) Milwaukee Admirals (1989-91). Capuano and his wife, Donna, have a daughter, Adriana and a son, Anthony.
McLeod enters his first season as Assistant Director of Player Development after serving as Player Development Coach for two seasons (2022-24). The native of Binscarth, Manitoba, joined Minnesota after playing 17 years of professional hockey. A forward, McLeod collected 127 points (72-55=127), 1,630 penalty minutes (PIM) and 1,914 hits in 776 games during 12 NHL seasons with Colorado (2007-17), Nashville (2017-18, 2019) and the New York Rangers (2018-19) while adding four points (3-1=4) in 38 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He also recorded 60 points (31-29=60) and 643 PIM in 243 career games in the AHL with Lowell (2005-06), Albany (2006-07), Lake Erie (2007-08) and the Iowa Wild (2019-22). McLeod also played in 16 games with the San Diego Gulls in the ECHL (2005-06), one game (2004-05) with the Adirondack Frostbite in the United Hockey League (UHL) and four seasons (2001-05) with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He and his wife, Jessica, have two daughters, Peyton and Emma.
Grogesky joins the Wild after eight seasons (2016-24) as Head Athletic Trainer for the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Prior to his tenure with Lehigh Valley, Grogesky served as Head Athletic Trainer of the ECHL's Reading Royals for 15 seasons (2001-16). The native of Mehoopany, Penn., received a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from Pennsylvania State University in 1997 and a master’s degree in Sports Medicine from West Virginia University in 1998. Grogesky is a certified sport manual therapist and is working towards his Master Certification in Manual Therapy (PT1 and PT5). He is also certified in dry needling (level 1 & 2), dynamic neuromuscular stabilization (level 1), holds numerous soft tissue cupping certifications and is an integrated flexibility specialist. Grogesky and his wife, Diana, have a son, Kolin, and a daughter, Alexis.
Edson arrives in Minnesota after four seasons (2020-24) as a Strength and Conditioning Coach for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. The State College, Penn., native also served as a Strength and Conditioning Coach for two seasons (2018-20) with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage following one seasons (2017-18) as a Strength and Conditioning Fellow with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. He worked for one summer (2017) as a Strength and Conditioning Coach with Prentiss Hockey Performance after completing strength and conditioning internships with the Bakersfield Condors (2016) and Penn State University (2015-16), his alma mater. Edson earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Penn State in 2017 and his master's degree in Exercise Science and Health Promotion with a focus in Performance Enhancement and Injury Prevention from the California University of Pennsylvania in 2019. He is a certified strength and conditioning coach and a certified performance enhancement specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). Edson and his wife, Zoey, have a daughter, Everly.
Hennig joins the Wild after serving as Team Services Manager for the AHL's San Diego Gulls. The Detroit, Michigan, native served as Senior Director of Broadcasting, Communications and Hockey Operations for the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and was a key member in launching one of six NCAA Division I conferences as the Director of Strategic Communications and Brand Advancement with the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA). Hennig also worked as the Director of Broadcasting and Communications for the OHL's Flint Firebirds for six seasons (2015-21) after beginning his career at his alma mater, Ferris State University, as a Communications Associate for the men's hockey program, a position he held for six seasons (2009-15). Hennig received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Public Relations, with a minor in Sports Communications, from Ferris State in 2013. He is married to his wife, Nicole.
