Faber scores in OT, Wild get 3 straight goals to rally past Stars 

Jonas Brodin and Foligno scored for the Wild (22-10-4), who have won consecutive games since Filip Gustavsson (27 saves) returned from a lower-body injury.

“[Gustavsson] was solid all night,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I think we had a couple of breakdowns on the goals that they scored, but he was solid. He was solid in net, penalty kill, 5-on-5. He made key saves at key times. That’s what we expect from him and he came through for us tonight.”

Evgenii Dadonov and Johnston each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (20-13-1), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Jake Oettinger made 15 saves.

“Up two in the third, and obviously let them back into it. Got to be able to finish games off, especially going up against a divisional opponent. Just got to be able to finish it off and not give up those two,” Johnston said. “Playing with the lead, you need to still play on your toes and still play forward, still play the same way. But part of that is you don’t want to be reckless, you don’t want to let them back in it.”

Stars forward Mason Marchment left the game at 18:45 of the first period after taking a puck to the face in front of the net. He did not return and later went to the hospital. Stars coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update after the game, saying that “it wasn’t pretty, so fingers crossed that he’s okay.”