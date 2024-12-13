Minnesota Wild Claims Defenseman Travis Demott Off Waivers From the Edmonton Oilers

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed defenseman Travis Dermott off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers.

Dermott, 27 (12/22/96), has tallied three shots, two penalty minutes (PIM), 10 blocked shots and six hits in 10 games with the Edmonton Oilers this season. The 6-foot, 200-pound native of Newmarket, Ontario, recorded seven points (2-5=7), 38 shots, 26 PIM, 64 blocked shots and 52 hits in 50 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. Dermott has collected 62 points (16-46=62), two game-winning goals (GWG), 130 PIM, 347 shots, 316 blocked shots, 391 hits and a plus-12 rating in 339 career games over eight seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2017-22), Vancouver Canucks (2021-23), Arizona Coyotes (2023-24) and Edmonton Oilers (2024-25). He tallied an assist in his NHL debut with Toronto on January 6, 2018 vs. Vancouver. Dermott was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (34th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Dermott has tallied 42 points (7-35=42), 94 PIM and a plus-26 rating in 88 career American Hockey League (AHL) games over three seasons with the Toronto Marlies (2016-18) and the Abbotsford Canucks (2022-23). The left-shot blueliner registered nine points (2-7=9), one powerplay goal (PPG) and 20 PIM in 26 career AHL playoff games with Toronto (2016-18).

Minnesota hosts the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports North and KFAN FM 100.3.

