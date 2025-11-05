Minnesota Wild and Red Baron® Pizza to Host Girls' Hockey Weekend Dec. 12-13

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with Red Baron® Pizza and Minnesota Hockey, would like to welcome everyone to come celebrate the 9th Annual Girls Hockey Weekend at Grand Casino Arena on December 12-13. Clinics will be conducted by Minnesota Hockey certified coaches for 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U girls.

The Wild will dedicate several elements of its game to celebrating girls’ and women’s hockey when it hosts the Ottawa Senators at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13. Girls’ and women’s hockey players will participate in various in-game and intermission activities including the “Let’s Play Hockey!” call.

Registration for the girls’ hockey clinics will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7 at 2025 Girls Hockey Weekend | Minnesota Wild | Minnesota Wild. The registration fee of $99 includes a Wild-branded jersey, a post-clinic pizza party with Red Baron® pizza and a ticket to a Wild game on Saturday, Dec. 13 vs the Ottawa Senators at 1 p.m. Participants in the girls’ hockey clinics will also receive an exclusive ticket offer for additional ticket purchases for the game on Dec. 13. Tickets are limited and subject to availability.

The 6U & 8U combined clinic will be held on Friday, Dec. 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (60 girls per session). The 8U clinic will be held on Friday, Dec. 12 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (60 girls per session). These will be followed by the 10U & 12U combined clinic from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (60 girls per session).

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visittickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.