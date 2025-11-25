Minnesota Wild and FanDuel Sports Network to Hold First-Ever Ojibwe-Language Broadcast of NHL Game

To access the Ojibwe-language broadcast, fans should select the “In the Ojibwe Language” tile within the FanDuel Sports Network app or on FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. An active subscription to FanDuel Sports Network will be required to access the broadcast. Further details on how to stream FanDuel Sports Network can be found using the following link.

This special broadcast is produced by FanDuel Sports Network in partnership with Grand Casino, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and the Midwest Indigenous Immersion Network (MIIN). MIIN is a Minnesota-based nonprofit that works to strengthen and expand Anishinaabe language revitalization. MIIN brings organizations together to advocate for and advance language preservation, renormalization, and daily use. Its mission centers on creating long-term, systemic change that sustains Anishinaabe cultural vitality through immersive language learning across generations.

“We are honored to bring this first-ever Ojibwe-language broadcast to fans across the State of Hockey,” said Matt Majka, Chief Executive Officer of the Minnesota Wild. “This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to celebrating the Indigenous communities who have long been part of Minnesota’s cultural fabric. We’re proud to help expand access to the game we all love and to support the preservation and vitality of the Ojibwe language for generations to come.”

Revitalizing the Ojibwe language strengthens cultural identity, preserves ancestral knowledge, and enriches public educational opportunities. MIIN’s language immersion initiatives support intergenerational learning, cultural continuity, and holistic wellness. Through governance, research, and community-led language efforts, MIIN uplifts local leadership and affirms the right of Anishinaabe people to shape their cultural and educational futures through the heritage language of Minnesota.

“MIIN is honored to be a part of this incredible opportunity,” said Dustin “Gimiwan” Burnette, President of MIIN. “Miigwech (thank you) to the Minnesota Wild, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and the commentators for this event, Maajigoneyaash, Ombishkebines and Ginoonde. We applaud the Minnesota Wild for highlighting the value of our shared communities, our languages, and bimaakoweba'igewin (hockey)! This and future events will set a new standard of expectations toward normalizing our language, Ojibwemowin, in all spaces we share.”

"The preservation of Indigenous languages is critical for maintaining the unique Knowledges of Indigenous Peoples,” said Miigis Gonzalez, Ph.D., Board Member and Chair of MIIN. “It is within these knowledge systems that we have ancestral instructions on how to lead with love, deep connection, and balance that is so urgent in our current state of the world. We are lucky to have Native people advocating language exposure in various settings while we still have first language speakers to lead. Maajii is a dedicated hockey fan and we are excited for the level of language that he and his fellow commentators will elicit during this monumental turn in our sports' history."