About Megan

Megan joined the Sales and Service department in 2024 where she started in the Sales and Service Academy. Following 5 months in the academy, she earned her full-time spot with our Fan Relations team.

She grew up in Denver, Colorado where her love of hockey began. She then went on to attend the University of Louisville, playing 2 years of Division I lacrosse and the University of Indianapolis, playing 2 years of Division II lacrosse. She graduated with a BS in Sport Management with a Minor in Marketing. Her love of all things sports and hockey brought her to the Minnesota Wild following her graduation in 2024.

Megan enjoys watching both Colorado and Minnesota sports, skiing, snowboarding, reading, and cooking. She also loves visiting family who still live in the Denver area.