Game Recap: Wild 4, Stars 0

At 17:39 in the third period, Dallas replaced Oettinger with Scott Wedgewood in net. A few moments later former Wild forward Sam Steel gave away the puck which the Wild capitalized on, scoring on Wedgewood's first shot faced.

Defenseman Jon Merrill gave Minnesota the 2-0 lead less than three minutes into the third period. He was assisted on the play by Mats Zuccarello.