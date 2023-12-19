BOSTON -- The Minnesota Wild look to rebound tonight at TD Garden against the Boston Bruins after a narrow loss to the Penguins last night in Pittsburgh.
Preview: Wild at Bruins
The Wild continues back-to-back games tonight in Boston
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 12-13-4, 28 points, 7th in Central Division
Bruins Record: 19-5-5, 43 points, 1st in Atlantic Division
2022-23 Series Record: 0-1-1
Wild vs. Bruins All-Time Record: 16-9-5 (9-4-2 at Boston)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
BOS
Power Play
16.3%
24.2%
Penalty Kill
72.4%
88.3%
Faceoff
45.1%
50.4%
Goals For / Games Played
2.97
3.17
Goals Against / Games Played
3.21
2.52
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
5-3-2
Last Time Out
The Wild fell to the Penguins, 4-3, last night at PPG Paints Arena. After trailing 3-0, F Ryan Hartman, D Jake Middleton and F Vinni Lettieri scored consecutively to even the game for Minnesota, but the Wild was unable to secure the win. G Filip Gustavsson made 24-of-30 saves (.867 SV%).
The Bruins fell to the New York Rangers in overtime, 2-1, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (12/16) after giving up a late goal in the third. F Trent Frederic scored Boston's only goal. G Jeremy Swayman stopped 32-of-34 shots for a .941 SV%.
What Happened Last Time?
The Bruins topped the Wild, 5-2 at Xcel energy Center on March 18, 2023 to end a 14-game point streak for Minnesota. F Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) and F Oskar Sundqvist (PPG) scored for the Wild. Gustavsson stopped 33-of-37 shots (.892 SV%).
Forwards Jake DeBrusk, Patrnak (PPG), David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Frederic (ENG) scored for Boston. G Linus Ullmark saved 29/31 shots to post a .935 SV%.
Players to Watch
- G Marc-Andre Fleury is currently at 548 career wins and needs four wins to pass Patrick Roy (551 career wins) for second-most in NHL history
- Middleton scored his fifth goal of the season at yesterday at Pittsburgh, setting a new single-season career high
- D Brock Faber leads all NHL rookies with 24:08 TOI per game and a plusnine rating, is second with 51 blocked shots and T-4th with 12 assists
- F David Pastrnak is first on the Bruins in goals, assists and points (17-24=41) and T-5th in the NHL in goals and points
- Captain F Brad Marchand is second on Boston with 26 points (12-14=26)
Recent Transactions
The Wild recalled D Daemon Hunt, F Vinni Lettieri and D Dakota Mermis from Iowa and placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve (12/13).
Injury Report
Captain D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is day-to-day, F Mats Zuccarello (upper body) did not play last night and D Jonas Brodin has been placed on LTIR.
To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Fast Facts
- Minnesota swept the season series in 2021-22 for the first time since 2016-17
Connections
- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 142 games with Boston, collecting 129 points (69-60=129) and 213 PIM in two seasons (2000-02)
- Johansson recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 regular season games and 11 points (4-7=11) in 22 Stanley Cup playoff games with Boston in 2018-19
- F Charlie Coyle registered 242 points (91-151=242) in 479 games with the Wild (2012-19)
- D Derek Forbort hails from Duluth
For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.