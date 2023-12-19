Preview: Wild at Bruins

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Penguins, 4-3, last night at PPG Paints Arena. After trailing 3-0, F Ryan Hartman, D Jake Middleton and F Vinni Lettieri scored consecutively to even the game for Minnesota, but the Wild was unable to secure the win. G Filip Gustavsson made 24-of-30 saves (.867 SV%).

The Bruins fell to the New York Rangers in overtime, 2-1, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (12/16) after giving up a late goal in the third. F Trent Frederic scored Boston's only goal. G Jeremy Swayman stopped 32-of-34 shots for a .941 SV%.