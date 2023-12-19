Game Recap: Penguins 4, Wild 3

Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for the Penguins (14-13-3), who have won three of four. They lost 7-0 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Ryan Hartman, Jake Middleton and Vinni Lettieri scored for the Wild (12-13-4), who had won three straight. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

“There are games and times where you have to be able to come from behind,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we clawed our way back into the game. … There are games where they're tied, sometimes you have a lead, sometimes you've got to come from behind. I thought there were a lot of positives from that.”

Reilly Smith put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 7:39 of the first period with a backhand after Valtteri Puustinen poked the puck away from Minnesota defenseman Alex Goligoski behind the net.

Guentzel made it 2-0, deflecting a slap shot from Erik Karlsson 36 seconds into the second period on a power play.

Malkin extended the lead to 3-0 at 3:34 with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1.

“I wouldn’t say there were a lot of conversations (after the loss Saturday). There were a couple of candid ones,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’re in this thing together, the coaches and the players. There’s a partnership there. We’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to do our job as a coaching staff to bring some solutions to the table.

“We’re trying to put the players in position to be successful. We’re trying to give them a real good understanding of what Penguins hockey looks like. When we play it, we can be a real competitive team.”