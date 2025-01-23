Preview: Wild vs. Hockey Club

Last Time Out

The Wild triumphed over Colorado on Monday. D Jake Middleton opened the scoring in the first period, assisted by LW Liam Öhgren and C Freddy Gaudreau. C Nathan MacKinnon responded in the second period and scored the lone Colorado goal. The Wild found the back of the net twice in the third period, the first scored by C Yakov Trenin, assisted by D David Jiricek and Öhgren, and the second goal scored by D Brock Faber, assisted by RW Ryan Hartman and Middleton. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 26-of-27 shots on goal.

Utah Hockey Club defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Monday 5-2. D Olli Maatta netted the first goal, his first since Utah acquired him from Detroit in October. C Barrett Hayton scored the next goal for Utah, followed by a slapshot goal from LW Matias Maccelli to bring the game to 4-0. The Jets finally woke up near the midway point of the third period and answered Utah's goals with two of their own. Those two goals were in vain however, as C Clayton Keller scored the final goal, an empty-netter, to seal the Jets' fate.