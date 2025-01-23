Preview: Wild vs. Hockey Club

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice in Saint Paul tonight. The team is celebrating 2000s Night tonight, featuring in-game elements and a ticket pack that includes an opportunity to meet Kate Flannery, a.k.a. Meredith in the hit show The Office.
The Wild welcomes the Utah Hockey Club tonight, after finally finding a rhythm on Monday against Colorado, a game which the Wild won 3-1. Prior to the win against the Avs, the Wild had lost four of its last five games. With Captain D Jared Spurgeon and LW Kirill Kaprizov rumored to be returning to the lineup any day, The Wild can only hope to regain the fantastic chemistry the team saw at the start of the season.