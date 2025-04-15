Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

This Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Anaheim (11/8) and the second game, 5-1, at Honda Center (12/6).

LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with six points (3-3=6). C Marco Rossi has five points (3-2=5). D Brock Faber (0-3=3) and LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) each own three points. G Filip Gustavsson is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .952 SV% in starting both games for Minnesota.

C Robby Fabbri (1-0=1), LW Brock McGinn (1-0=1) and C Mason McTavish (1-0=1) have each scored for Anaheim. G Lukas Dostal saved 26-of-31 shots faced for the Ducks in the first game. G John Gibson saved 28-of-32 shots faced for Anaheim in the second meeting