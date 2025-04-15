SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will face one final regular season match today, inviting the Ducks to Xcel Energy Center to do battle one last time before the Wild is expected to play in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If the Wild win tonight, the team will clinch a Playoff spot.
Preview: Wild vs. Ducks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, April 15th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Fan Duel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Ducks
Wild Record: 44-30-7, 95 points, 4th in Central Division
Ducks Record: 35-27-8, 78 points, 6th in Pacific Division
2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 48-32-7 (23-13-6 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
VAN
MIN
Power Play
22.9%
21.3%
Penalty Kill
82.4%
72.5%
Faceoff
48.9%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.89
2.74
Goals Against / Games Played
3.08
2.90
This Season on Wild vs. Ducks
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Anaheim (11/8) and the second game, 5-1, at Honda Center (12/6).
LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with six points (3-3=6). C Marco Rossi has five points (3-2=5). D Brock Faber (0-3=3) and LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) each own three points. G Filip Gustavsson is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .952 SV% in starting both games for Minnesota.
C Robby Fabbri (1-0=1), LW Brock McGinn (1-0=1) and C Mason McTavish (1-0=1) have each scored for Anaheim. G Lukas Dostal saved 26-of-31 shots faced for the Ducks in the first game. G John Gibson saved 28-of-32 shots faced for Anaheim in the second meeting
Last Time Out
Minnesota defeated the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Saturday night. The Canucks led the game 2-0 heading into the third period, but the Wild regained ground with an unassisted goal from Faber just 22 seconds into the period. LW Marcus Foligno evened the score 2-2 netting another Wild goal, assisted by RW Ryan Hartman and RW Justin Brazeau. RW Mats Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in overtime, assisted by Kaprizov and Brazeau.
Wild Leaders Against Ducks
- Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 28 points (8- 20=28) in 33 career games vs. Anaheim
- Kaprizov owns 23 points (10- 13=23) in 19 games
- D Jared Spurgeon has 18 points (7-11=18) in 41 games
- Hartman owns 17 points (9-8=17) in 28 games
Ducks Leaders Against Wild
- C Ryan Strome (2-9=11 in 26 games) and D Jacob Trouba (2-9=11 in 30 games) lead Anaheim with 11 career points each against Minnesota
- RW Frank Vatrano has 10 points (3-7=10) in 15 games
Recent Transactions
4/13/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Signed D Zeev Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season
4/9/25
Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve
Activated F Kirill Kaprizov from Long-Term Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce and F Devin Shore to Iowa
4/6/25
Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Iowa
3/25/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Recalled D Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/24/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
On the Mend
Jake Middleton: upper-body injury (three games missed)
Jared Spurgeon: upper-body injury (one game missed)
Connections
- Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
- Ducks Assistant Coach Tim Army spent five seasons (2018-23) as the Iowa Wild (AHL) Head Coach, with a record of 157-115-45 in 317 games
- D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota
- D Drew Helleson is from Farmington and played two seasons (2015-17) at Shattuck St. Mary’s
- C Nikita Nesterenko was drafted by the Wild in the sixth round (No. 172 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 17-1-0 in its last 18 games against Anaheim, including a 13-game win streak, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history, from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22
- Minnesota is 8-1-0 in its last nine games against Anaheim at Xcel Energy Center since 3/22/21, outscoring the Ducks 32-22
