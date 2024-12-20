Preview: Wild vs. Utah HC

This Season on Wild vs. Hockey Club

The Wild won the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, 5-4, in a shootout in Salt Lake City (12/10).

LW Marcus Johansson led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1), C Marat Khusnutdinov (1-0=1) and C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) also scored for the Wild. LW Matt Boldy (0-1=1) secured an assist and the game-winning goal in the shootout. Gustavsson stopped 21-of-25 shots faced to earn the win.

.RW Dylan Guenther (0-2=2), RW Clayton Keller (2-0=2) and D Mikhail Sergachev (0-2=2) led Utah with two points each. C Kevin Stenlund (1-0=1) and D Juuso Valimaki (1-0=1) also scored for Utah. G Karel Vejmelka saved 34-of-38 shots faced for Utah.