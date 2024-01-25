Preview: Wild vs Predators

Nashville visits Saint Paul tonight at Xcel Energy Center

012324_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild continues its homestand tonight against the Nashville Predators.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 21-21-5, 47 points, 7th in Central Division

Predators Record: 25-21-1, 51 points, 4th in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0

Wild vs. Predators All-Time Record:  37-37-12 (22-15-5 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
20.0%
20.5%
Penalty Kill
77.5%
72.8%
Faceoff
48.5%
46.3%
Goals For / Games Played
3.02
3.02
Goals Against / Games Played
3.11
3.36
Last 10 Games
5-5-0
5-4-1

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Washington Capitals, 5-3, on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center (1/23). F Marcus Johansson scored twice (2-0=2) against his former team. D Brock Faber and forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 30-of-33 shots faced for a .909 SV%. 

The Predators fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-1, on Monday (1/22) at Bridgestone Arena. D Jeremy Lauzon was the only Pred to score. G Juuse Saros made 34-of-36 saves in net (.944 SV%).

Previously on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota won the series-opening matchup, 6-1, at Bridgestone Arena (11/30). F Connor Dewar led the Wild with his first career hat trick and four-point game (3-1=4). F Kirill Kaprizov had two points (1-1=2). F Pat Maroon (1-0=1) and D Jake Middleton (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. Gustavsson stopped 26-of-27 shots faced in the win.

F Juuso Parssinen scored Nashville’s lone goal (1-0=1). Saros started the game for the Predators and saved 11-of-15 shots faced. G Kevin Lankinen entered in the second period and stopped 14-of-16 shots faced.

Players to Watch

  •  Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 42 points (18-24=42) this season, was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the period ending Jan. 21 after ranking T-1st in the NHL in scoring (4-4=8) and goals in four games, registered his third career regular-season hat trick at CAR (1/21), moved into a tie with Jason Zucker for fourth on the franchise’s all-time goal scoring list (132 goals) and has 18 points (10-8=18) and a plus-10 rating in his last 12 games played
  • Faber leads all NHL rookies with 24:43 TOI per game, 93 blocked shots and 24 assists, and is T-2nd with 28 points (4-24=28), he leads all rookie defensemen in scoring, is 11th among all NHL skaters in TOI/game, and owns an active five-game point streak (2-6=8), the longest ever point streak by a Wild rookie defenseman
  • Eriksson Ek owns an active five-game point streak (5-5=10) and 13 points (5-8=13) in his last 10 games
  • D Roman Josi owns five points (1-4=5) in his last five games, leads the Preds with 31 assists and is T-2nd on his team with 40 points
  • F Filip Forsberg leads Nashville in points (22-27=49) and goals and is second in assists
  • F Ryan O'Reilly is first on the Predators in power-play goals (11), second in goals (17) and is T-2nd in points (17-23=40)

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild recalled F Jake Lucchini and G Jesper Wallstedt (emergency conditions) from Iowa and reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa and placed F Connor Dewar on Injured Reserve (1/20). 

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
G Marc-Andre Fleury
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Adam Raska
Lower Body
Day-to-Day
F Freddy Gaudreau
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Connor Dewar
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
  • Gaudreau tallied eight points (3-5=8) in 84 games with Nashville in three seasons (2016-19)
  • F Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
  • Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 200811)
    • He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
  • Nashville Assistant Coach Todd Richards served as Wild Head Coach for two seasons (2009-11)
  • D Ryan McDonagh hails from Saint Paul
  • F Tommy Novak played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2015-19) and is from St. Paul
  • F Gustav Nyquist recorded five points (1-4=5) in three regular season games and five points (0-5=5) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota last season
  • F Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games played against the Predators at Xcel Energy Center.

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.25 MIN vs. NSH Game Notes
- 1.31 MB
Download 1.25 MIN vs. NSH Game Notes

News Feed

Prospect Report: Jan. 24, 2024

Minnesota Wild and Flint Hills Resources Announce Wild About Reading Program

Recap: Wild 5, Capitals 3

Projected Lineup vs. Washington Capitals

Preview: Wild vs Capitals

Game Recap: Wild 5, Hurricanes 2

Preview: Wild at Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild Recalls Jake Lucchini and Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa

Game Recap: Wild 6, Panthers 4

Injury Report: Freddy Gaudreau

Minnesota Wild's Roger Godin Named 2024 Jim Fullerton Award Recipient

Preview: Wild at Panthers

Game Recap: Lightning 7, Wild 3

Minnesota Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon to Miss Remainder of Season

Preview: Wild at Lightning

Prospect Report: Jan. 17, 2024

Minnesota Wild Unveils Specialty License Plates

SOLD OUT - Minnesota Wild Foundation to Host Whiskey & Wine With the Wild Event February 17