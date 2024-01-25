Preview: Wild vs Predators

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Washington Capitals, 5-3, on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center (1/23). F Marcus Johansson scored twice (2-0=2) against his former team. D Brock Faber and forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 30-of-33 shots faced for a .909 SV%.

The Predators fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-1, on Monday (1/22) at Bridgestone Arena. D Jeremy Lauzon was the only Pred to score. G Juuse Saros made 34-of-36 saves in net (.944 SV%).