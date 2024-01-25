ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild continues its homestand tonight against the Nashville Predators.
Preview: Wild vs Predators
Nashville visits Saint Paul tonight at Xcel Energy Center
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs Predators
Wild Record: 21-21-5, 47 points, 7th in Central Division
Predators Record: 25-21-1, 51 points, 4th in Central Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0
Wild vs. Predators All-Time Record: 37-37-12 (22-15-5 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
20.0%
20.5%
Penalty Kill
77.5%
72.8%
Faceoff
48.5%
46.3%
Goals For / Games Played
3.02
3.02
Goals Against / Games Played
3.11
3.36
Last 10 Games
5-5-0
5-4-1
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the Washington Capitals, 5-3, on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center (1/23). F Marcus Johansson scored twice (2-0=2) against his former team. D Brock Faber and forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 30-of-33 shots faced for a .909 SV%.
The Predators fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-1, on Monday (1/22) at Bridgestone Arena. D Jeremy Lauzon was the only Pred to score. G Juuse Saros made 34-of-36 saves in net (.944 SV%).
Previously on Wild vs. Predators
Minnesota won the series-opening matchup, 6-1, at Bridgestone Arena (11/30). F Connor Dewar led the Wild with his first career hat trick and four-point game (3-1=4). F Kirill Kaprizov had two points (1-1=2). F Pat Maroon (1-0=1) and D Jake Middleton (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. Gustavsson stopped 26-of-27 shots faced in the win.
F Juuso Parssinen scored Nashville’s lone goal (1-0=1). Saros started the game for the Predators and saved 11-of-15 shots faced. G Kevin Lankinen entered in the second period and stopped 14-of-16 shots faced.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 42 points (18-24=42) this season, was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the period ending Jan. 21 after ranking T-1st in the NHL in scoring (4-4=8) and goals in four games, registered his third career regular-season hat trick at CAR (1/21), moved into a tie with Jason Zucker for fourth on the franchise’s all-time goal scoring list (132 goals) and has 18 points (10-8=18) and a plus-10 rating in his last 12 games played
- Faber leads all NHL rookies with 24:43 TOI per game, 93 blocked shots and 24 assists, and is T-2nd with 28 points (4-24=28), he leads all rookie defensemen in scoring, is 11th among all NHL skaters in TOI/game, and owns an active five-game point streak (2-6=8), the longest ever point streak by a Wild rookie defenseman
- Eriksson Ek owns an active five-game point streak (5-5=10) and 13 points (5-8=13) in his last 10 games
- D Roman Josi owns five points (1-4=5) in his last five games, leads the Preds with 31 assists and is T-2nd on his team with 40 points
- F Filip Forsberg leads Nashville in points (22-27=49) and goals and is second in assists
- F Ryan O'Reilly is first on the Predators in power-play goals (11), second in goals (17) and is T-2nd in points (17-23=40)
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild recalled F Jake Lucchini and G Jesper Wallstedt (emergency conditions) from Iowa and reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa and placed F Connor Dewar on Injured Reserve (1/20).
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
G Marc-Andre Fleury
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Adam Raska
Lower Body
Day-to-Day
F Freddy Gaudreau
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Connor Dewar
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
- Gaudreau tallied eight points (3-5=8) in 84 games with Nashville in three seasons (2016-19)
- F Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
- Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 200811)
- He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
- Nashville Assistant Coach Todd Richards served as Wild Head Coach for two seasons (2009-11)
- D Ryan McDonagh hails from Saint Paul
- F Tommy Novak played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2015-19) and is from St. Paul
- F Gustav Nyquist recorded five points (1-4=5) in three regular season games and five points (0-5=5) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota last season
- F Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games played against the Predators at Xcel Energy Center.
Game Notes
