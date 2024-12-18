Preview: Wild vs. Panthers

This Season on Wild vs. Panthers

Minnesota won the season-opening game, 5-1, in Florida (10/22).

D Jake Middleton led the Wild with three points (0-3=3). LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-2=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) each notched two-point games. G Filip Gustavsson saved 24-of-25 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

C Sam Bennett (1-0=1) scored Florida’s lone goal. G Sergei Bobrovsky started the game for the Panthers and stopped 11-of-16 shots faced. G Spencer Knight entered in the third period and made six saves.