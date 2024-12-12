Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

121224_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will play host to the Oilers tonight, as the Wild is coming off of a hot shootout win in the club's first-ever match against the newest NHL team, Utah Hockey Club.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 19-5-4, 42 points, T-1st in Central Division

Oilers Record: 16-10-2, 34 points, 3rd in Pacific Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 63-31-10 (33-15-3 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
EDM
MIN
Power Play
20.0%
18.9%
Penalty Kill
73.1%
71.6%
Faceoff
54.2%
49.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.00
3.21
Goals Against / Games Played
2.86
2.39

This Season on Wild vs. Oilers

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-3, in Edmonton (11/21).

C Freddy Gaudreau let the Wild with three points (2-1=3). LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) and C Ryan Hartman (0-2=2) added two points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) also scored. G Marc-André Fleury saved 28-of-31 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

RW Corey Perry led the Oilers with two points (1-1=2). C Leon Draisaitl (1-0=1) and LW Jeff Skinner (1-0=1) added goals. G Stuart Skinner stopped 21-of-26 shots faced for Edmonton.

Wild Leaders Against Oilers

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 26 points (9-17=26) in 23 career contests vs. Edmonton
  • Hartman has 16 points (6-10=16) in 19 games
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-13=14 in 10 games) and Johansson (2-12=14 in 21 games) each own 14 points
  • C Joel Eriksson Ek (8-5=13 in 18 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (8-5=13 in 35 games) each have 13 points against the Oilers

Oilers Leaders Against Wild

  • Perry leads Edmonton with 45 points (24-21=45) in 55 career games against Minnesota
  • C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 29 points (10-19=29) in 37 matches
  • C Connor McDavid owns 27 points (10-17=27) in 23 matches
  • Draisaitl owns 26 points (15-11=26) in 24 contests
  • C Adam Henrique has 24 points (8-16=24) in 30 games

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
  • Spurgeon is from Edmonton

Fast Facts

  • The Wild’s 63 wins, 136 points and 30 road wins all-time against the Oilers are most against any team
  • The Wild’s 33 victories at Xcel Energy Center are tied for the most against any franchise (also COL)
  • The Wild is 11-2- 0 in the last 13 games against the Oilers dating back to 10/22/19
  • Minnesota is 35-11-1 (.755) vs. Edmonton since the 2010-11 season, the NHL’s secondbest point percentage against the Oilers in that span
  • Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Minnesota is 19-5-0 in 24 games at Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history
  • Minnesota has won six straight games against Edmonton at Xcel Energy Center
  • The Wild won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07-10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history and T-8th longest home win streak against a single opponent in NHL history

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

12.12 MIN vs. EDM Game Notes
- 0.95 MB
Download 12.12 MIN vs. EDM Game Notes

News Feed

Prospect Report: December 11, 2024

Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drives on Saturday December 14 and Friday December 20

Game Recap: Wild 5, Utah HC 4

Preview: Wild vs. Utah HC

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Cameron Crotty From Iowa

Game Recap: Kings 4, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Kings

Game Recap: Wild 5, Ducks 1

Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

Prospect Report: December 5, 2024

Five Minnesota Wild Players Named to Rosters for 4 Nations Face-off

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Travis Boyd and Reese Johnson From Iowa

Game Recap: Wild 3, Canucks 2

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Official Partnership with the Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild Recalls Liam Öhgren and Jesper Wallstedt From Iowa

Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

Minnesota Wild Recalls David Jiricek From Iowa

Game Recap: Wild 3, Predators 2