Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

This Season on Wild vs. Oilers

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-3, in Edmonton (11/21).

C Freddy Gaudreau let the Wild with three points (2-1=3). LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) and C Ryan Hartman (0-2=2) added two points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) also scored. G Marc-André Fleury saved 28-of-31 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

RW Corey Perry led the Oilers with two points (1-1=2). C Leon Draisaitl (1-0=1) and LW Jeff Skinner (1-0=1) added goals. G Stuart Skinner stopped 21-of-26 shots faced for Edmonton.