ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will play host to the Oilers tonight, as the Wild is coming off of a hot shootout win in the club's first-ever match against the newest NHL team, Utah Hockey Club.
Preview: Wild vs. Oilers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Additional Ticket Offers:
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Oilers
Wild Record: 19-5-4, 42 points, T-1st in Central Division
Oilers Record: 16-10-2, 34 points, 3rd in Pacific Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 63-31-10 (33-15-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
EDM
MIN
Power Play
20.0%
18.9%
Penalty Kill
73.1%
71.6%
Faceoff
54.2%
49.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.00
3.21
Goals Against / Games Played
2.86
2.39
This Season on Wild vs. Oilers
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-3, in Edmonton (11/21).
C Freddy Gaudreau let the Wild with three points (2-1=3). LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) and C Ryan Hartman (0-2=2) added two points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) also scored. G Marc-André Fleury saved 28-of-31 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.
RW Corey Perry led the Oilers with two points (1-1=2). C Leon Draisaitl (1-0=1) and LW Jeff Skinner (1-0=1) added goals. G Stuart Skinner stopped 21-of-26 shots faced for Edmonton.
Wild Leaders Against Oilers
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 26 points (9-17=26) in 23 career contests vs. Edmonton
- Hartman has 16 points (6-10=16) in 19 games
- LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-13=14 in 10 games) and Johansson (2-12=14 in 21 games) each own 14 points
- C Joel Eriksson Ek (8-5=13 in 18 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (8-5=13 in 35 games) each have 13 points against the Oilers
Oilers Leaders Against Wild
- Perry leads Edmonton with 45 points (24-21=45) in 55 career games against Minnesota
- C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 29 points (10-19=29) in 37 matches
- C Connor McDavid owns 27 points (10-17=27) in 23 matches
- Draisaitl owns 26 points (15-11=26) in 24 contests
- C Adam Henrique has 24 points (8-16=24) in 30 games
Connections
- President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
- Spurgeon is from Edmonton
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s 63 wins, 136 points and 30 road wins all-time against the Oilers are most against any team
- The Wild’s 33 victories at Xcel Energy Center are tied for the most against any franchise (also COL)
- The Wild is 11-2- 0 in the last 13 games against the Oilers dating back to 10/22/19
- Minnesota is 35-11-1 (.755) vs. Edmonton since the 2010-11 season, the NHL’s secondbest point percentage against the Oilers in that span
- Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Minnesota is 19-5-0 in 24 games at Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history
- Minnesota has won six straight games against Edmonton at Xcel Energy Center
- The Wild won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07-10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history and T-8th longest home win streak against a single opponent in NHL history
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.