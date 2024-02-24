SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Minnesota Wild heads south from Edmonton tonight to challenge Seattle after defeating the Oilers at Rogers Place last night, 4-2.
Preview: Wild at Kraken
Back-to-back games wraps up tonight in Seattle
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, February 24 at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Washington)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Kraken
Wild Record: 27-24-6, 60 points, 6th in Central Division
Kraken Record: 24-21-11, 59 points, T-5th in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0
Wild vs. Kraken All-Time Record: 5-2-0 (3-1-0 at Seattle)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
SEA
Power Play
22.2%
21.6%
Penalty Kill
73.7%
79.5%
Faceoff
46.6%
47.3%
Goals For / Games Played
3.12
2.77
Goals Against / Games Played
3.32
2.80
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-3-2
Last Time Out
The Minnesota Wild triumphed over Edmonton, 4-2, last night. F Matt Boldy (2-0=2) netted two goals, and D Jonas Brodin (1-0=1) and F Mats Zuccarello (1-0=1) each scored one. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 41-of-43 (.953 SV%) shots faced in the win.
The Kraken tallied a win over Vancouver on Thursday night, 5-2. F Jordan Eberle (2-1=3) scored two goals, while D Vince Dunn (1-0=0) and D Justin Schultz (1-1=2) each scored one goal. F Jared McCann (1-3=4) scored one goal and tallied a hat-trick of assists in the match. G Philipp Grubauer made 19-of-21 saves (.905 SV%).
Previously on Wild vs. Oilers
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-0, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle (12/10). Boldy (1-0=1), F Marco Rossi (1-0=1) and F Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1) scored for the Wild. Gustavsson saved all 24 shots faced to earn the shutout win for Minnesota.
G Joey Daccord stopped 23-of-25 shots faced for the Kraken.
Players to Watch
- F Kirill Kaprizov (1-6=7 in six games) and F Ryan Hartman (3-4=7 in five games) lead Minnesota with seven career points each against Seattle
- Eriksson Ek owns six points (3-3=6) in seven games
- Boldy has five points (4-1=5) in five games
- F Marcus Johansson (1-3=4 in four games) and Zuccarello (2-2=4 in six games) each have four points
- FJaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 28 points (14-14=28) in 41 career contests vs. Minnesota
- Eberle has 23 points (7-16=23) in 38 games
- F Andre Burakovsky owns 16 points (4-12=16) in 25 contests
- F Tomas Tatar (7-3=10 in 19 games) and F Alex Wennberg (5-5=10 in 18 games) each own 10 points against Minnesota
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed F Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and assigned F Adam Beckman to Iowa (2/15).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- Johansson recorded 23 points (6-17=23) in 51 games with Seattle in 2021-22
- D Will Borgen hails from Moorhead and skated in four seasons at St. Cloud State University (2015-18)
- Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 56 games with Minnesota in 2018-19
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 5-1-0 in its last six games against Seattle, outscoring the Kraken 19-10
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's faceoff, check out the game notes below.