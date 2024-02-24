Preview: Wild at Kraken

Last Time Out

The Minnesota Wild triumphed over Edmonton, 4-2, last night. F Matt Boldy (2-0=2) netted two goals, and D Jonas Brodin (1-0=1) and F Mats Zuccarello (1-0=1) each scored one. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 41-of-43 (.953 SV%) shots faced in the win.

The Kraken tallied a win over Vancouver on Thursday night, 5-2. F Jordan Eberle (2-1=3) scored two goals, while D Vince Dunn (1-0=0) and D Justin Schultz (1-1=2) each scored one goal. F Jared McCann (1-3=4) scored one goal and tallied a hat-trick of assists in the match. G Philipp Grubauer made 19-of-21 saves (.905 SV%).