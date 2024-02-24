McDavid pushes home point streak to 21, Oilers fall to Gustavsson, Wild

McDavid has 50 points (12 goals, 38 assists) on the 21-game streak, which ties his career high. He also extended his overall point streak to six games (16 assists).

“I thought it’s as flat of a first period as we have had,” McDavid said. “Credit to us for getting ourselves going in the second. I thought we were able to generate a little bit of momentum.

“The penalty kill (4-for-4) helped with that. And I thought the third period was our best period, and we found a way to give up three there. We were able to build the game and give ourselves a chance, we just didn’t come through. They made more plays than we did, I guess.”

Joel Eriksson Ek appeared to have put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 6:43 of the first period but the Oilers successfully challenged for offside.

Boldy put the Wild up 1-0 with 23 seconds left in the first period with a wrist shot from the slot.

“We needed to get the job done and play well and I thought we played well tonight. There was a little bit of a lull in the second period, but you expect that against a team like this and the guys that they have,” Boldy said. “To be able to weather the storm and ‘Gus’ made some huge saves and ‘D’ blocking shots and stuff and forwards doing a good job. It was a whole team effort, it was nice.

“You can’t let them get their chances and I thought we did a good job of playing in their zone a decent amount, even though the third period wasn’t great, but to be able to come back and find two goals quick back-to-back and lock it down from there and play well, it was great.”

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 on the power play at 10:27 of the second period with a one-timer from the right circle on a McDavid pass that found its way up under the crossbar on Gustavsson.