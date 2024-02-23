Kraken Seize Moment(um), Win

Holding Onto the Lead and ‘W’

Vancouver has three forwards who are on the verge of notching 30 goals for the season, with J.T. Miller getting one closer with his 29th to open the night’s scoring. Canucks forward Brock Boeser already has 31. But the visitors couldn’t get much going against Seattle in this division duel, managing just 12 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes and only two more in the first half of the final period when a lot more scoring attempts were needed to overcome a two-goal deficit.

Vancouver did start to generate some shots in the final 10 minutes, but Philipp Grubauer and his teammates kept the score sheet from getting too crowded. One thing that helps is limiting the rebound attempts on Grubauer plus some offensive rushes by Seattle. You can’t score if the other squad has the puck.

The final shots on goal count was 30 for Seattle and 21 for Vancouver. It led to the Canucks fourth-straight loss and Seattle keeping up with other wild-card contender wins on the night. Jordan Eberle ended the suspense with an empty-net goal for his second of the night and 12th of the season for the 5-2 final. Next up: Wild-card contender Minnesota is here Saturday in another must-win or, very least, gain-at-least-one-standings-point match.

Dunn’s First in 12 Games, McCann’s Third of the Week

Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn scored his ninth goal of the season in the first period here Thursday. It’s his first in 12 games dating back to Jan. 9. He’s notched three assists since the All-Star break, but the team is clearly glad to see the dynamic D-man regain his scoring touch.

Dunn notched a career-high 14 goals last season and dropped in 50 assists. He’s on pace to repeat that goal number but a hot streak can push past last year’s mark.

Dunn’s goal was not officially a power play goal for Seattle but was just after a Vancouver penalty with the Canucks still short on manpower. Dunn fed Jared McCann with what VAN goalie and fellow penaltykillers figured to be a shot attempt. But McCann curled the puck back to Dunn for a hard shot that surprised and slithered past bodies net-front.