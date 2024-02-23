Kraken Seize Moment(um), Win

Among players and coaches alike, this Kraken club knows every game from now until mid-April is effectively “must-win” (Jared McCann’s words) and that “a run of consistent wins” (per Dave Hakstol) is needed to snag one of two Western Conference wild card spots. The urgency was apparent and appropriate in Thursday’s 5-2 win over first-place Vancouver.
The Kraken and Canucks traded goals for the game’s first half, knotting the game at two apiece. Then Seattle stick-shifted into high gear with a pair of goals from veterans Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle, plus both earning secondary assists on the other’s score. The 4-2 Seattle advantage after 40 minutes drew a huge roar from the Kraken faithful while quieting a contingent of B.C. residents down south for the night.
But it was hard to tell which middle-period event generated the most decibels: McCann’s unassisted spin-and-shoot goal was loud, but fan-fave Brandon Tanev clearly out-fisting VAN forward Conor Garland in a scrap just a minute later sending both the penalty boxes for five minutes, with the crowd mega-hooting and loving it whether they knew or not that Garland has agitated the Kraken before. Officials stopped the brawl before Tanev could dominate any further.
The Schultz goal, which put the Kraken ahead for the night, probably was the loudest, though it likely wasn’t for second-year center Matty Beniers who basically provided a flash screen that sent VAN goalie Thatcher Demko iceward and out of position for the Schultz shot from the point. Assists went to Schultz's D-partner Brian Dumoulin (playing in his 600th NHL game) and the aforementioned Eberle but Beniers continues to pull off the small details that lead Dave Hakstol to sing his young center’s veteran-like attention to the little details that win games.