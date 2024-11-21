EDMONTON, AB -- The Minnesota Wild ventures to Alberta as they take on the Edmonton Oilers in their second game of the three game road trip. The Wild look to stay hot coming off a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
Preview: Wild vs. Oilers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Oilers
Wild Record: 11-3-3, 25 points, 2nd in Central Division
Oilerss Record: 10-8-2, 22 points, 4th in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 2-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 62-31-10 (29-16-7 at Edmonton)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
EDM
MIN
Power Play
17.3%
20.0%
Penalty Kill
68.6%
76.2%
Faceoff
53.1%
48.1%
Goals For / Games Played
2.75
3.39
Goals Against / Games Played
3.10
2.33
Last Season on Wild vs. Oilers
Minnesota went 2-1-0 against Edmonton.
The Wild secured a 7-5 win in the first meeting at Xcel Energy Center (10/24). Edmonton won the second game, 4-3, at Rogers Place (12/8). Minnesota secured a 4-2 win in the series finale at Edmonton (2/23).
C Ryan Hartman led Minnesota with seven points (3-4=7). LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-4=4), D Jake Middleton (0-4=4), C Joel Eriksson Ek (2-2=4) and LW Marcus Johansson (0-4=4) all had four points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .915 SV% in his two starts. G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 36-of-40 shots faced in the second game.
D Evan Bouchard (3-3=6) and C Leon Draisaitl (2-4=6) led the Oilers with six points each. C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (0-5=5) had five points. G Jack Campbell saved 25-of-31 shots faced for Edmonton in the first game. G Stuart Skinner stopped 17-of-20 shots faced to earn the win in the second meeting. G Calvin Pickard stopped 16-of-19 shots faced in the third meeting.
Wild Leaders Against Oilers
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 26 points (9-17=26) in 23 career contests vs. Edmonton
- Hartman has 14 points (6-8=14) in 18 games
- Kaprizov (1-12=13 in nine games), Eriksson Ek (8-5=13 in 17 games), Johansson (1-12=13 in 20 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (8-5=13, in 23 games) each have 13 points against the Oilers
Oilers Leaders Against Wild
- RW Corey Perry leads Edmonton with 43 points (23-20=43) in 54 career games against Minnesota
- Nugent-Hopkins has 29 points (10-19=29) in 36 matches
- C Connor McDavid owns 26 points (10-16=26) in 22 matches
- Draisaitl owns 25 points (14-11=25) in 23 contests
- C Adam Henrique has 23 points (8-15=23) in 29 games.
Recent Transactions
11/17/24
Reassigned D Declan Chisholm to Iowa
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa
11/15/24
Recalled F Liam Öhgren from Iowa
11/13/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
11/12/24
Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa
11/11/24
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Connections
- President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
- Spurgeon is from Edmonton
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s 62 wins, 134 points and 29 road wins all-time against the Oilers are most against any team
- The Wild’s 33 victories at Xcel Energy Center are tied for the most against any franchise (also COL)
- The Wild is 8-2-0 in the last 10 games against the Oilers dating back to 2/21/20
- Minnesota is 34-11-1 (.750) vs. Edmonton since the 2010-11 season, the second-best point percentage in the NHL in that span
- Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Minnesota is 18-5-0 in 23 games at Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history
- Minnesota has won six straight games against Edmonton at Xcel Energy Center
- The Wild won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07-10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history and T-8th longest home win streak against a single opponent in NHL history
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.