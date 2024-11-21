Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Last Season on Wild vs. Oilers

Minnesota went 2-1-0 against Edmonton.

The Wild secured a 7-5 win in the first meeting at Xcel Energy Center (10/24). Edmonton won the second game, 4-3, at Rogers Place (12/8). Minnesota secured a 4-2 win in the series finale at Edmonton (2/23).

C Ryan Hartman led Minnesota with seven points (3-4=7). LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-4=4), D Jake Middleton (0-4=4), C Joel Eriksson Ek (2-2=4) and LW Marcus Johansson (0-4=4) all had four points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .915 SV% in his two starts. G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 36-of-40 shots faced in the second game.

D Evan Bouchard (3-3=6) and C Leon Draisaitl (2-4=6) led the Oilers with six points each. C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (0-5=5) had five points. G Jack Campbell saved 25-of-31 shots faced for Edmonton in the first game. G Stuart Skinner stopped 17-of-20 shots faced to earn the win in the second meeting. G Calvin Pickard stopped 16-of-19 shots faced in the third meeting.