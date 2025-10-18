Game Preview: Wild at Flyers

Last Season on Wild vs. Flyers

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against the Flyers. Philadelphia won the series-opening game, 7-5, at Xfinity Mobile Arena (10/26), and the Wild earned a 4-1 win in the series finale in Saint Paul (12/14).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with four points (2-2=4). LW Marcus Foligno had three points (2-1=3). LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1), C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1), D Brock Faber (1-0=1) and C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) all scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 16-of-22 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 21-of-22 shots faced to earn a win in the second game.

C Sean Couturier (3-2=5) and LW Travis Konecny (1-4=5) led Philadelphia with five points each. G Samuel Ersson went 1-1-0 with a 4.09 GAA and a .830 SV% in two starts.