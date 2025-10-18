Game Preview: Wild at Flyers

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. -- The Minnesota Wild took the midnight train North to Philly last night, following a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals last night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 2-3-0

Capitals Record: 1-2-1

2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 13-17-4 (5-12-1 at Philadelphia)

Team Stats
PHI
MIN
Power Play
7.7%
43.5%
Penalty Kill
80.0%
66.7%
Faceoff
51.3%
47.5%
Goals For / Games Played
2.75
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
3.25
4.00

Last Time Out

MIN at WSH | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Flyers

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against the Flyers. Philadelphia won the series-opening game, 7-5, at Xfinity Mobile Arena (10/26), and the Wild earned a 4-1 win in the series finale in Saint Paul (12/14).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with four points (2-2=4). LW Marcus Foligno had three points (2-1=3). LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1), C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1), D Brock Faber (1-0=1) and C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) all scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 16-of-22 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 21-of-22 shots faced to earn a win in the second game.

C Sean Couturier (3-2=5) and LW Travis Konecny (1-4=5) led Philadelphia with five points each. G Samuel Ersson went 1-1-0 with a 4.09 GAA and a .830 SV% in two starts.

Wild Leaders Against Flyers

  • LW Marcus Johansson (8-13=21, in 43 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (5-16=21, in 35 games) lead Minnesota with 21 career points against Philadelphia
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko owns 18 points (7-11=18) in 22 games
  • Foligno has 12 points (6-6=12) in 27 games
  • Boldy has 10 points (7-3=10) in seven games

Flyers Leaders Against Wild

  • Couturier leads Philadelphia with 15 points (9-6=15) in 18 career games against Minnesota
  • Konecny has 10 points (3-7=10) in 13 games
  • D Travis Sanheim has nine points (2-7=9) in 13 games
  • C Christian Dvorak (2-6=8, in 25 games) and D Rasmus Ristolainen (4-4=8, in 17 games) have eight points each

Connections

  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 0-1-1 in four games with the Flyers in the 1993-94 season
  • C Ryan Hartman skated in 19 games with Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season
  • Flyers Vice President & Assistant General Manager Brent Flahr served as Wild Assistant General Manager (2009-18) before joining Philadelphia
  • LW Noah Cates is from Stillwater and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2018-22)
  • LW Nicolas Deslauriers recorded three points (3-0=2) in 20 games with the Wild (2021-22)
  • RW Bobby Brink is from Minnetonka
  • D Nick Seeler is from Eden Prairie and was selected by the Wild in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, collecting 11 points (2-9=11) in 99 games with Minnesota (2017-20)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has posted back-to-back shutouts twice against Philadelphia (last, 11/11-11/14/17)
  • The first time was Feb. 10-12, 2003, which also marked the first back-to-back shutouts in team history
  • The Wild has shutout the Flyers five times in the 33 all-time meetings – tied for its second-most shutouts against an Eastern Conference team

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

