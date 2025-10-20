Game Preview: Wild at Rangers

Last Season on Wild vs. Rangers

Minnesota went 0-0-2 in the season series against the Rangers. New York earned a 3-2 overtime win at Madison Square Garden (3/13) and a 5-4 overtime win in Saint Paul (4/2).

LW Marcus Johansson led Minnesota with four points (2-2=4). D Brock Faber (1-1=2) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-0-2 with a 3.93 GAA and a .886 SV%.

LW Artemi Panarin led the Rangers with four points (1- 3=4). D K’Andre Miller had three points (1-2=3). D Braden Schneider (2- 0=2) and C Vincent Trochek (2-0=2) had two goals each. G Igor Shesterkin went 2-0-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .885 SV%.