NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The Minnesota Wild arrives in New York today, ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple and the Rangers after the team's third straight loss in Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Game Preview: Wild at Rangers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, October 20th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Madison Square Garden (New York, New York)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Rangers
Wild Record: 2-3-1
Rangers Record: 3-3-1
2024-25 Series Record: 0-0-2
All-Time Wild Record: 15-15-6 (6-8-3 at New York)
Team Stats
NYR
MIN
Power Play
15.8%
38.5%
Penalty Kill
85.7%
70.6%
Faceoff
53.8%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.14
2.67
Goals Against / Games Played
1.71
3.67
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Rangers
Minnesota went 0-0-2 in the season series against the Rangers. New York earned a 3-2 overtime win at Madison Square Garden (3/13) and a 5-4 overtime win in Saint Paul (4/2).
LW Marcus Johansson led Minnesota with four points (2-2=4). D Brock Faber (1-1=2) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-2=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-0-2 with a 3.93 GAA and a .886 SV%.
LW Artemi Panarin led the Rangers with four points (1- 3=4). D K’Andre Miller had three points (1-2=3). D Braden Schneider (2- 0=2) and C Vincent Trochek (2-0=2) had two goals each. G Igor Shesterkin went 2-0-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .885 SV%.
Wild Leaders Against Rangers
- Johansson leads Minnesota with 26 points (11-15=26) in 39 career games against the Rangers
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 15 points (4- 11=15) in 28 matches
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 13 points (8-5=13) in 21 games
- C Ryan Hartman (2-6=8, in 17 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (4-4=8, in 10 games) have eight points each
Rangers Leaders Against Wild
- Panarin leads New York with 30 points (9-21=30) in 23 career games against the Wild
- C J.T. Miller owns 20 points (10-10=20) in 24 games
- Trocheck has 13 points (6-7=13) in 17 games..
- RW Mika Zibanejad has 11 points (6-5=11) in 21 games
Connections
- Zuccarello recorded 352 points (113-239=352) in 509 games in nine seasons (2010-19) with the Rangers
- Tarasenko collected 21 points (8-13=21) in 31 games with New York in 2022-23
- Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan was drafted by the Rangers in the second round (51st overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft and collected 360 points (128-232=360) in 515 games in seven seasons with New York (2010-17)
- Former Wild player Antti Miettinen is a Player Development Assistant - Europe for the Rangers. He skated in 234 games with the Wild in three seasons (2008-11)
- New York Director of Player Development Jed Ortmeyer played in 39 games with Minnesota (2010-12)
- F Tyler Pitlick skated in 34 games and registered four points (1-3=4) for New York during the 2023-24 season
- D Will Borgen is from Moorhead and played three seasons at Moorhead High (2012-15) and three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2015-18)
- C Jonny Brodzinkski is from Ham Lake and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2012-15)
- D Carson Soucy was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, and collected 31 points (8-23=31) in three seasons with the Wild (2017-18, 2019-21)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has recorded a point in seven of its last eight games at Madison Square Garden (4-1-3), out scoring the Rangers 28-23
- Minnesota has points in 12 of it’s last 14 games overall (7-2-5) against New York since the start of the 2017-18 season
- The Wild is 9-5-2 in its last 16 games against the Rangers in Saint Paul, with nine of those games decided by one goal
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.