Game Recap: Panthers 6, Wild 1

Ekblad gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 3:48 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right point through traffic.

“Good screen in front,” Ekblad said. “Got lucky, found the post-in instead of the post-out for once.”

Kirill Kaprizov appeared to tie the game at 10:20 when he tipped in a Declan Chisholm shot, but Florida successfully challenged for goaltender interference on Rossi as he made contact with Bobrovsky while skating through the crease.

Rossi then tied it 1-1 at 16:11, finding a loose puck in front and lifting a backhand over Bobrovsky’s pad on the power play.

“The puck bounces are not going our way right now, but we just have to keep going,” Rossi said. “And we got to be ready for Friday now (against the Utah Hockey Club)."

Samoskevich responded to put Florida ahead 2-1 at 18:14. Ekblad won the puck in the neutral zone and passed ahead to Samoskevich, who beat Fleury with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Aleksander Barkov appeared to put the Panthers up by two at 13:37 of the second period with a one-timer in the slot off a pass from Tkachuk behind the net, but Minnesota successfully challenged for offside.

It was Barkov’s first game back after missing the past two with an illness.

“Felt good and happy to be back, especially with the win,” Barkov said. “So, really happy.”