Down on the Farm: Lambos Closing In On The State Of Hockey

Growing up with his brother Johnny fueled his passion for hockey. Partly fueled by a sibling rivalry that resembles the greatest of friendships.

“We did everything together growing up,” said the Winnipeg native. “In the summers, we must of done a million hockey camps. As we grew up, I wanted to do what he was doing and wanted to be as good as him and eventually better than him. I think that has made me a really competitive person. I think that mentality of always losing to him when you’re younger and just kind of being the underdog is a good thing to have.”

Once Carson was drafted to play for the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice, he began hitting the radar of NHL teams. His dedication to continually being a better hockey player became evident as well. Wild forward Mikey Milne, teammates in Iowa (AHL) and Winnipeg (WHL), have each grown together along their development path.

“It’s just been cool to kind of go through the ranks with him,” said Milne, who has known Lambos since he was 16 years old. “Seeing him come to Iowa was awesome. He’s just such a great guy.

“He is probably the hardest worker I know. He’s working out every single day and treating his body the way a pro is supposed to. He’s so dedicated to what he does, and you can see why he was picked so high. It’s been cool to watch him go about his business, and I’m super excited for what he can do.”

His drive and determination are just two of the many characteristics that appealed to the Minnesota Wild when they drafted him 26th overall in 2021, only the third time in team history the Wild nabbed two players in the first round (2022, 2011). Now in his second season with Iowa, Lambos has settled into a more comfortable role in part due to the familiarity of his teammates and shared goals.