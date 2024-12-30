Down on the Farm: Lambos Closing In On The State Of Hockey

“It’s fun because here in Iowa, there’s a group of us that got drafted within a few years,” explained the son of a firefighter and chiropractor. “You go to your training camps at 18, 19, 20, 21, and you get to know each other well. We’re all trying to do the same thing. There’s a good core group of younger guys here that I think are all pretty driven. We push each other in different ways. It’s basically just trying to get better every day.”
Lambos is playing well and continually getting better this season, and with opportunities presenting themselves, he is closing in on some of the final tests that an AHL blueliner must pass. After defenseman Daemon Hunt was included in the trade to Columbus for David Jiricek, a spot on the top pairing with steady veteran defender Cam Crotty opened in Iowa. Lambos hasn’t given it up since he was inserted.
“He works hard and he’s eager to learn and continue to grow,” said Iowa Head Coach Brett McLean. “He’s made a really nice step here this year now he is getting tougher assignments in games, playing against some of the other team’s top players. He has responded well.”
The brass has noticed, Iowa Wild general manager Matt Hendricks applauded Lambos off-ice regimen, saying Lambos has always been a physical specimen. His workout tests are always at high levels. His dedication in the off-ice aspect of the game is showing up in his play. The young AHL defenseman is aiming to clear the last few hurdles and find his way to the State of Hockey.
“In juniors, Carson was used in all situations, from power play and penalty kill, to top-end defensive assignments,” said Hendricks. “It changed last year when he was a rookie in the AHL. He was working on the details of the game. We were trying to let him organically become a pro in the sense that we weren’t forcing him into high minutes situations or situations he wasn’t prepared to face.
“And through that, I think we’re starting to see now that process has been good for him. He’s developing very nicely right now with Damon Hunt leaving, he’s kind of been given the brunt of the bigger assignments. So far, we like what we’ve seen, you know, he’s responded well.”