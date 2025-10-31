Down on the Farm: Challenge Accepted

“The more you challenge yourself, the more profound of an understanding you have of yourself.”

This quote belongs to new Iowa Wild Head Coach Greg

Cronin, and it could sum up the 2025-26 season for Iowa.

Philosophies like these are one of the many reasons why Cronin was hired in June as the sixth head coach of Minnesota’s American Hockey League AHL affiliate in Des Moines.

“That quote is exactly right,” said Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks. “I think he challenges his players. He challenges his staff. He even challenges me. He’s going to make me a better manager working with him and understanding, it’s because of that quote. He is challenging himself every day to help these guys get better and help us win hockey games.”

“You can paste quotes all you want in the locker rooms, but if you can live them and you can authentically represent that quote, to me, it creates more conviction on what you’re doing and what you’re teaching,” said Cronin. “There’s way more credibility to what you’re sharing, because you have lived it.

“A lot of people don’t like a hard challenge. They don’t want that mini journey. It can be painful and usually doesn’t have that immediate gratification.”

His resume speaks for itself with over 38 years of coaching experience, including the last two as the Head Coach of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks. Cronin’s Ducks went 62-87-15 (.424) in 164 games.

In year two of his tenure, the “rebuilding” Ducks improved by 21 points and reached the 80-point plateau, Anaheim’s most points in over a decade. Cronin helped the young Ducks improve greatly down the stretch.

After an unexpected dismissal from the Ducks, Cronin found himself reflecting on his coaching career in the aftermath. Like the quote, he was facing a challenge, and to move forward he would need to battle through.

He thought back to some old coaching techniques from his days in Bridgeport from 2003-05. During those days, the staff was much smaller. The head coach and assistant coach did a lot more back then from travel and per diem to hotels and buses. All this on top of their regular coaching duties.

“There was no compartmentalization of what was going on,” explained the Arlington, MA native. “I believe that’s the purest form of coaching. It’s not efficient in today’s world, but it’s all connected through communication. Back then, you were able to communicate, and in the absence of these other entities, you had to talk to the kids all the time.

“I do think that in the presence of analytics, development coaches, video coaches, strength conditioning coaches, sometimes even the coaches forget that they need to talk to the players more often.”

After spending the bulk of his life on the east coast and west coast, with stops in Toronto and Colorado, Cronin is looking forward to life in Iowa.

“I’ve been to Des Moines multiple times back when I was coaching in college, and they used to host the Buc bowl,” said the 63-year-old bench boss. “I’d be there for a week. It’s been a while, but even back then I can remember down-to-earth, authentic people.

“I’m interested and looking forward to what it’s like living there. Instead of in-and-out, it’s always a different vibe when you live somewhere.”

From Iowa to the State of Hockey, Wild fans are excited Greg Cronin has accepted the challenge of being Iowa’s next coach.