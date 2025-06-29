Utah Announces 2025 Development Camp Roster and Media Availability

The Utah Mammoth announced today the roster for their 2025 Development Camp, which will take place with on-ice sessions from June 29 to July 3. They also announced development camp media availability, which will be held following the camp’s on-ice sessions at both the Park City Ice Arena and Olympic Oval in Kearns. Development camp is designed to provide Mammoth prospects with NHL coaching and instruction during on- and off-ice workout sessions.

Six of Utah’s seven 2025 draft picks, including fourth-overall selection Caleb Desnoyers, will participate in the camp, along with previous first-round selections Tij Iginla (2024), Cole Beaudoin (2024), Dmitri Simashev (2023) and Daniil But (2023). The full roster includes 32 players, consisting of 14 forwards, 13 defensemen and five goaltenders.

Participating players will be available to the media following their on-ice training sessions beginning at 9:45 A.M. on June 30 and July 1 at Park City Ice Arena, as well as the team’s four-on-four scrimmage at Utah’s Olympic Oval at noon on July 3.