Utah Announces 2025 Development Camp Roster and Media Availability

Roster features five former first-round draft picks, including 2025 fourth-overall selection Caleb Desnoyers

0028-2526-UM-Development_Camp_Roster_1920x1080
By Utah Mammoth PR
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today the roster for their 2025 Development Camp, which will take place with on-ice sessions from June 29 to July 3. They also announced development camp media availability, which will be held following the camp’s on-ice sessions at both the Park City Ice Arena and Olympic Oval in Kearns. Development camp is designed to provide Mammoth prospects with NHL coaching and instruction during on- and off-ice workout sessions.

Six of Utah’s seven 2025 draft picks, including fourth-overall selection Caleb Desnoyers, will participate in the camp, along with previous first-round selections Tij Iginla (2024), Cole Beaudoin (2024), Dmitri Simashev (2023) and Daniil But (2023). The full roster includes 32 players, consisting of 14 forwards, 13 defensemen and five goaltenders.

Participating players will be available to the media following their on-ice training sessions beginning at 9:45 A.M. on June 30 and July 1 at Park City Ice Arena, as well as the team’s four-on-four scrimmage at Utah’s Olympic Oval at noon on July 3.

2025 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER:

Forwards: Owen Allard, Samu Bau, Cole Beaudoin, Daniil But, Jonathan Castagna, Caleb Desnoyers, Coster Dunn (invite), Carson Harmer (invite), Vojtěch Hradec, Štĕpán Hoch, Tij Iginla, Tanner Ludtke, Noel Nordh, Gabe Smith

Defensemen: Reko Alanko, Gregor Biber, Ales Cech, Terrell Goldsmith, Ludvig Johnson, Ludvig Lafton, Tomas Lavoie, Matthew Morden, Max Pšenička, Dmitri Simashev, Will Skahan, Cal Thomas, Veeti Väisänen

Goaltenders: Michael Hrabal, Carsen Musser, Shane Soderwall (invite), Melker Thelin, Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

NUMERICAL ROSTER:

1 - Shane Soderwall
12 - Tij Iginla
14 - Štěpán Hoch
18 - Caleb Desnoyers
24 - Cole Beaudoin
26 - Dmitri Simashev
30 - Michael Hrabal
32 - Samu Bau
35 - Carsen Musser
37 - Owen Allard
41 - Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko
45 - Noel Nordh
47 - Max Pšenička
48 - Daniil But
51 - Veeti Väisänen
52 - Ludvig Johnson
54 - Terrell Goldsmith
57 - Cal Thomas
59 - Matthew Morden
60 - Melker Thelin
61 - Will Skahan
64 - Reko Alanko
68 - Ludvig Lafton
72 - Vojtěch Hradec
74 - Jonathan Castagna
75 - Tomas Lavoie
80 - Tanner Ludtke
81 - Carson Harmer
85 - Coster Dunn
86 - Ales Cech
93 - Gabe Smith
94 - Gregor Biber

