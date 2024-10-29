Smith Entertainment Group Launches the SEG Foundation to Create Meaningful Impact on Utah Communities

SALT LAKE CITY (October 29, 2024) – Today, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) introduced the SEG Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to rally behind the people and causes that make Utah the amazing place it is. The SEG Foundation, which will serve as the primary vehicle for SEG’s philanthropic work moving forward, builds on the legacy of the Utah Jazz Foundation which has provided full-cost of attendance scholarships to 114 Utah Jazz Scholars while providing continued support through mentorship, internships, and job training.

The SEG Foundation’s All In On Utah campaign will choose an organization or cause to support each month during the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club seasons. While the foundation will be funded by the Utah Jazz, Utah Hockey Club, and Delta Center, it will invite partners, fans, and community members to join players, front office staff, and SEG executives in providing service and needed support for individuals, families, and groups across Utah.

“Here in Utah, showing up for each other is just part of who we are. It makes sense and feels right to give back to the amazing people and organizations that make this state so special - that’s why we are launching the SEG Foundation,” said Ashley Smith, co-founder of Smith Entertainment Group. “We’re excited to go All In On Utah as we team up with community groups, schools, non-profits, and more to invest in causes that matter all across Utah.”

This week, the SEG Foundation made its first All In On Utah contribution by fulfilling the wish lists of over 100 teachers from 100 schools across Utah. Each year, teachers can create public “wish lists” asking the community for support to buy additional school supplies, playground equipment, books, technology, and other items to help enhance their ability to engage and educate in the classroom. Utah Jazz player Lauri Markkanen joined Ashley Smith and the Utah Jazz Bear to visit Rose Park Elementary in Salt Lake City where they hand-delivered wish list items to teachers and students, including materials for art projects, school supplies, and Kindles to provide access to a wide array of reading materials.

The SEG Foundation will continue to select organizations and causes to support each month during the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club seasons. To learn more about SEG Foundation, visit www.segfoundation.org.