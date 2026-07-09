Get to Know: Vincent Trocheck

Utah added a strong veteran forward to its roster when the Mammoth traded for Vincent Trocheck. Learn more about one of the newest members of the organization below!

The Basics

Trocheck is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and played youth hockey for the Pittsburgh Hornets. However, when he was 13, Trocheck moved to Michigan and played for Little Caesars’ 13U AAA, 14U AAA, and 18U AAA teams.

The 32-year-old has two kids, Leo and Lennon, with his wife Hillary. Trocheck has two sisters, Desiree and Nina, and is the son of Vincent Sr. and Rita.

Path to the Pros

After finishing his youth hockey career in Michigan, Trocheck joined the Saginaw Spirit (OHL). He played parts of four seasons with the Spirit, starting with the 2009-10 campaign. Following his second year with Saginaw, the Florida Panthers drafted Trocheck with their 64th overall pick (2011 Draft). During the 2012-13 season, his fourth year with the Spirit, Trocheck was named the team’s captain. However, halfway through the year Trocheck was traded to the Plymouth Whalers (Jan. 10, 2013), and finished his OHL career with the Whalers.

Following the 2012-13 campaign, Trocheck signed his entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers, and started his professional hockey career during the 2013-14 season.

Professional Hockey

Trocheck started his professional career in the American Hockey League with the San Antonio Rampage. However, on Mar. 7, 2014, Trocheck made his NHL debut as a member of the Florida Panthers. In his fifth NHL game, on Mar. 14, Trocheck scored his first NHL goal and went on to score in back-to-back games. He played 20 NHL games, scored five goals, and contributed three assists in his first NHL season.

Like he did his first year, Trocheck split time between the Rampage and Panthers in his second professional season (2014-15); however, he was in the NHL for most of this season. From 2015-16 to the present, Trocheck has only played in the NHL.

Trocheck remained with the Panthers for the first seven years of his career; however, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 24, 2020. He went on to play an additional two seasons with Carolina before he signed with the New York Rangers as a free agent on July 13, 2022. Following his fourth season in New York, Trocheck was traded to the Utah Mammoth and will be a key piece of the Mammoth’s lineup for the 2026-27 season.

Entering his 14th year in the NHL, Trocheck has played 868 games, scored 239 goals, and added 392 assists for a total of 631 points. He’s won, on average, 54.3% of faceoffs he’s taken and has won at least 56% of his draws over the last four seasons. Trocheck is a two-time NHL All-Star and participated in the 2017 and 2024 All-Star Games.

International Experience

Trocheck has represented the United States at five different international tournaments: the 2010 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 2014 IIHF Men’s World Championship, the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, and the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

At World Juniors, Trocheck won gold with Team USA. He scored three goals and added three assists through seven games. At the Winter Olympics earlier this year, Trocheck and Team USA won its first Olympic gold medal in men’s ice hockey since 1980. He had three assists over the six games he played.

Mammoth Connections

Whether it’s former teammates or a fellow Pittsburgh native, Trocheck has plenty of connections to this Mammoth team. With the Florida Panthers, Trocheck played with Mammoth associate captain Lawson Crouse and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Trocheck was teammates with captain Clayton Keller at the Winter Olympics. Lastly, Trocheck and center Logan Cooley train together in the offseason and know each other from their hometown of Pittsburgh. Trocheck even shared this throwback photo with Cooley after he was traded.