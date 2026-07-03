Utah Signs Andrew Peeke to One-Year Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman Andrew Peeke to a one-year contract, with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

“Andrew is a big, mobile defenseman that brings depth to our blue line,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He’s a smart player with offensive upside, and we’re happy to add him to the club.”

About Andrew Peeke:

Peeke, 28, recorded 5-9–14 and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) over 77 games with the Boston Bruins during his seventh NHL season. He has skated in at least 76 NHL contests in four of the last five seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound defenseman registered a team-high 135 blocked shots in 2025-26 while ranking second in hits (105) among Bruins blueliners.

Peeke has totaled 16-59–75 and 141 PIM in 386 career NHL games with the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets since 2019-20. He has also posted one assist and 16 PIM in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.

While in the Blue Jackets’ organization, he skated alongside Mammoth forward Kevin Stenlund for parts of three seasons (2019-22).

Peeke also played parts of two American Hockey League (AHL) campaigns with the Cleveland Monsters from 2019-21, tallying 5-15–20 and 8 PIM in 36 games.

He previously earned 12-40–52 and 62 PIM in 119 collegiate games at Notre Dame from 2016-19. Peeke captained the Irish as a junior and led the team to back-to-back Big Ten championships in 2018 and 2019.

He was also selected to the USHL All-Rookie Team during his lone campaign with the Green Bay Gamblers in 2015-16.

A native of Parkland, Fla., Peeke has represented Team USA at two IIHF World Championships (2022 and 2025) and won a gold medal in 2025, alongside Mammoth forwards Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley. He also won a bronze medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.