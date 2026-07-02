Utah Takes Next Step with Free Agency, Trades

Since Day 1 of the organization’s existence, the Utah Mammoth have focused on bringing a Stanley Cup to Utah. The Mammoth took another step towards that goal with significant moves through Free Agency and trades during the 2026 offseason.
Things started when Utah traded a 2026 First Round draft pick for a promising, up-and-coming goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Days later, when the market opened, the Mammoth signed veteran free agent Anders Lee.
The New York Islanders’ former captain brings a gritty, physical game on the ice and leadership off the ice. Utah will be Lee’s second NHL team after he spent the first 14 years of his NHL career with the Islanders. The 2024 King Clancey winner will bring plenty of positives on the ice, in the locker room, and throughout the community.
“You can’t have too much character leadership,” Chris Armstrong, Utah’s president of hockey operations, shared. “We didn’t know that Anders Lee would become available … the character and quality of the person, the durability, the longevity, the leadership that he’s well documented and known for, how he’s had an impact on the community on Long Island, and what that means for us here in Utah as we continue to bring some of our young players along, (it’s important to) have someone like that to set an example.”
“He’s been a great captain in the National Hockey League,” said Bill Armstrong, Utah’s general manager. “He’s a power forward. He does a lot of the things that we need. He goes to the net, he recovers pucks, his leadership as a teammate is just to get in there and stick up for each other and just play hard. It’s incredible. We were blown away, to be honest with you, that we would have the ability today to walk out of today with a player like that.”