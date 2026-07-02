Utah Takes Next Step with Free Agency, Trades

The Mammoth have added veterans and depth to the roster through Free Agency and trades

FA2026 Feature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Since Day 1 of the organization’s existence, the Utah Mammoth have focused on bringing a Stanley Cup to Utah. The Mammoth took another step towards that goal with significant moves through Free Agency and trades during the 2026 offseason.

Things started when Utah traded a 2026 First Round draft pick for a promising, up-and-coming goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Days later, when the market opened, the Mammoth signed veteran free agent Anders Lee.

The New York Islanders’ former captain brings a gritty, physical game on the ice and leadership off the ice. Utah will be Lee’s second NHL team after he spent the first 14 years of his NHL career with the Islanders. The 2024 King Clancey winner will bring plenty of positives on the ice, in the locker room, and throughout the community.

“You can’t have too much character leadership,” Chris Armstrong, Utah’s president of hockey operations, shared. “We didn’t know that Anders Lee would become available … the character and quality of the person, the durability, the longevity, the leadership that he’s well documented and known for, how he’s had an impact on the community on Long Island, and what that means for us here in Utah as we continue to bring some of our young players along, (it’s important to) have someone like that to set an example.”

“He’s been a great captain in the National Hockey League,” said Bill Armstrong, Utah’s general manager. “He’s a power forward. He does a lot of the things that we need. He goes to the net, he recovers pucks, his leadership as a teammate is just to get in there and stick up for each other and just play hard. It’s incredible. We were blown away, to be honest with you, that we would have the ability today to walk out of today with a player like that.”

Chris Armstrong and General Manager Bill Armstrong following Utah's Free Agency moves

Utah made another significant move when the Mammoth traded for forward Vincent Trocheck, a faceoff specialist who contributes on both sides of special teams. Like Lee, Trocheck strengthens the team on the ice and is a committed teammate.

“Another ultimate teammate,” B. Armstrong shared. “A guy that’s a glue guy. He’ll do anything for his teammates. He’s good off the draw, he’s a right-handed draw. He can get in the bumper and score some goals. He really can just fit around people and do whatever needs to be done at the time. He did that with Team USA to win a gold medal, but he’s done that for a lot of his career.”

By adding these two veterans, Utah is making a statement to the league: top NHL players want to play in Utah.

“I think it’s a testament to our group on the ice, our coaching staff, our front office, the belief (from) our ownership group that players want to be in Utah,” C. Armstrong said. “They see what we’re building here, and they want to be a part of it. So, we’re grateful that (players) put that trust and believe in us and we will do everything we can to give them the resources and support to have an impact here.”

“Utah is a place that (Trocheck) wanted to go to because he felt that this organization was taking the next step,” B. Armstrong explained. “That’s really good to hear that. For us, it’s a positive thing about how we’re viewed in the NHL and there’s a little momentum that we’ve been gaining each step of the way.”

In addition to these two new additions, center Kevin Stenlund signed a one-year deal to return to Utah for his third season with the franchise. The veteran is a key part of the Mammoth’s penalty kill, excels with faceoffs, and brings a consistent effort. Stenlund, Kailer Yamamoto, and Nick DeSimone all signed new contracts with the Mammoth. These moves reinforce that players want to stay in Salt Lake.

The offseason is far from over and there could still be additional moves. However, as the Mammoth push forward, each new season brings a stronger, more competitive roster. The newest Mammoth players, the team’s returning members, and Utah’s eager prospects will all fight for roster players and roles on the team come training camp. This competition is healthy and will bring out everyone’s best effort this September.

“Whenever you can create some momentum at this point of the year, it’s a good thing,” B. Armstrong said. “I think guys get excited to know that, hey (when) you come to camp, there’s a lot of good players going on that ice. There’s a little bit of nervousness probably around your team about who’s going where and that creates more excitement because guys come in and they don’t want to lose their spot.

“…It’s a healthy nervousness of competitiveness,” Armstrong continued. “I think for our group, they get excited when we start to add good players into the roster and they can feel it. I think that momentum will help us.”

News Feed

Utah Mammoth to Participate in 2026 Rookie Showcase

Catch Up on Utah’s Free Agency Moves

Utah Signs Zac Jones to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Utah Signs Kevin Stenlund to One-Year Contract

Utah Acquires Vincent Trocheck from the New York Rangers

Utah Signs Anders Lee to Three-Year Contract

Cossa is Ready for New Opportunity with Utah

Utah Signs Vadim Moroz to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Utah Signs Sebastian Cossa to Two-Year Contract

Utah Signs Nick DeSimone to Two-Year Contract

Utah Signs Joshua Roy to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Utah Signs Kailer Yamamoto to Two-Year Contract

Utah Acquires Roy in Exchange for Szuber

Utah Mammoth Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

Utah Strengthens Its Present and Future During 2026 Draft

Utah Selects Five Players on Second Day of 2026 NHL Draft

Utah Acquires Goaltender Sebastian Cossa for the 23rd Overall Selection

Utah Selects Ethan Belchetz with the 17th Pick in the First Round