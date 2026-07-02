Utah Takes Next Step with Free Agency, Trades

Utah made another significant move when the Mammoth traded for forward Vincent Trocheck, a faceoff specialist who contributes on both sides of special teams. Like Lee, Trocheck strengthens the team on the ice and is a committed teammate.

“Another ultimate teammate,” B. Armstrong shared. “A guy that’s a glue guy. He’ll do anything for his teammates. He’s good off the draw, he’s a right-handed draw. He can get in the bumper and score some goals. He really can just fit around people and do whatever needs to be done at the time. He did that with Team USA to win a gold medal, but he’s done that for a lot of his career.”

By adding these two veterans, Utah is making a statement to the league: top NHL players want to play in Utah.

“I think it’s a testament to our group on the ice, our coaching staff, our front office, the belief (from) our ownership group that players want to be in Utah,” C. Armstrong said. “They see what we’re building here, and they want to be a part of it. So, we’re grateful that (players) put that trust and believe in us and we will do everything we can to give them the resources and support to have an impact here.”

“Utah is a place that (Trocheck) wanted to go to because he felt that this organization was taking the next step,” B. Armstrong explained. “That’s really good to hear that. For us, it’s a positive thing about how we’re viewed in the NHL and there’s a little momentum that we’ve been gaining each step of the way.”

In addition to these two new additions, center Kevin Stenlund signed a one-year deal to return to Utah for his third season with the franchise. The veteran is a key part of the Mammoth’s penalty kill, excels with faceoffs, and brings a consistent effort. Stenlund, Kailer Yamamoto, and Nick DeSimone all signed new contracts with the Mammoth. These moves reinforce that players want to stay in Salt Lake.

The offseason is far from over and there could still be additional moves. However, as the Mammoth push forward, each new season brings a stronger, more competitive roster. The newest Mammoth players, the team’s returning members, and Utah’s eager prospects will all fight for roster players and roles on the team come training camp. This competition is healthy and will bring out everyone’s best effort this September.

“Whenever you can create some momentum at this point of the year, it’s a good thing,” B. Armstrong said. “I think guys get excited to know that, hey (when) you come to camp, there’s a lot of good players going on that ice. There’s a little bit of nervousness probably around your team about who’s going where and that creates more excitement because guys come in and they don’t want to lose their spot.

“…It’s a healthy nervousness of competitiveness,” Armstrong continued. “I think for our group, they get excited when we start to add good players into the roster and they can feel it. I think that momentum will help us.”