Get to Know: Anders Lee

On July 1, the Utah Mammoth signed veteran forward Anders Lee to a three-year contract. Lee brings 14 years of NHL experience and plenty of skills on and off the ice. Learn more about one of the newest members of the Mammoth below!

The Basics

Growing up in Edina, Minnesota, Lee played football, hockey, and baseball. In 2008, Lee was named Minnesota’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year and was a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Football award. In 2009, he was a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey award. He was a two-time all-state selection for hockey in high school as well.

Lee and his wife Grace have two daughters, and two dogs, Gordie and Howie. Lee’s parents are Thomas and Lisa, and he has two sisters, Alexis and Courtney.

Path to the Pros

After three years with St. Thomas Academy, Lee went to Edina High for two seasons. During the summer of 2009, Lee was drafted by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (152nd overall).

After his two seasons with Edina, Lee played one season with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL. During the 2009-10 season, he led Green Bay in goals (35) and points (66) through 59 games. In the playoffs, he had 22 points in 12 playoff games and helped the Gamblers win the Clark Cup Championship. In addition to being named playoff MVP, Lee was the USHL’s Rookie of the Year.

The following year, Lee went to the University of Notre Dame where he played three seasons of college hockey. Through 125 games, he had 61 goals and 55 assists for 116 points. Notre Dame went to the Frozen Four during Lee’s freshman season, and he was a Second-Team All-American in his junior season. After his junior season finished, Lee signed his first contract and made the jump to professional hockey.

The Next Level

Lee signed his entry-level contract with the Islanders and on Apr. 2, 2013, he made his NHL debut at home against the Winnipeg Jets. Lee scored his first NHL goal on his first shot, and four days later, he recorded his first NHL assist.

Lee split his time between the Islanders and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (AHL) for his first two professional seasons. Then, starting with the 2015-16 campaign, Lee was a mainstay on New York’s roster. In his seventh season with the Islanders, the organization named Lee its captain, a role he held through the end of the 2025-26 season. After Lee did not sign a new contract with the Islanders, he became a free agent. On July 1 the veteran signed a three-year contract with the Mammoth.

The 2026-27 season will be Lee’s 15th in the NHL. Entering this year, Lee has played 923 regular season games, scored 308 goals, and added 241 assists for 549 career points. Lee has five Stanley Cup playoffs appearances throughout his career and has played a total of 46 postseason games. The 2020 Playoffs were Lee’s longest postseason run. Lee and the Islanders made it to the Eastern Conference Championships before losing to the eventual Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

International Experience

Lee has represented his home country, the United States, on three U.S. Men’s National Teams. All three of his performances have been at the IIHF Men’s World Championships. In 2015 and 2018, Lee captured a bronze medal at the event, and in 2017, Team USA finished in fifth place.

In 2017, Lee was named a Top 3 U.S. Player of the Tournament with his eight point performance through eight games (5G, 3A). Through all three tournaments, Lee has played 28 games, scored 10 goals, and contributed seven assists.

Focus on the Community

Throughout his career, Lee has focused on giving back to the community by raising money to fight cancer. Inspired by his friend Fenov Pierre-Louis, Lee has held multiple Jam Kancer in the Kan events and raised over $2.5 million dollars for families affected by cancer. For his community efforts, Lee won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2024.