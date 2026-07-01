Utah Acquires Vincent Trocheck from the New York Rangers

The Utah Mammoth announced today that they have acquired forward Vincent Trocheck from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Sean Durzi, forward Cole Beaudoin, and the earliest of Utah’s 2027 third-round draft choices. Trocheck is signed with Utah through 2028-29.

“We are proud to welcome Vincent and his wife Hillary to the Utah Mammoth organization,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Vincent is a winner and a proven leader, and he is certain to have a big impact on our group.

“We would also like to thank Sean and Cole for their commitment to the organization. Sean will always hold a special place in Utah as an original member of this organization and for the way he laid it on the line for us every night. Cole has a bright future ahead of him, and it is only a matter of time before he makes his mark in the NHL.”

“Vincent plays a reliable two-way game and is an Olympic gold medalist,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He’s dynamic on the penalty-kill and elite in the face-off circle. Vincent’s leadership will be critical in helping our team to take the next steps towards building a contender.”

About Vincent Trocheck:

Trocheck, 32, tallied 16-37-53 and 64 penalty minutes (PIM) in 67 games with the Rangers in 2025-26, reaching the 50-point mark for the fifth consecutive season.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Trocheck won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan alongside Mammoth captain Clayton Keller, tallying three assists in six games. He also skated in all four games at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, as the United States fell to Canada in the championship.

He averaged the fourth-most shorthanded ice time (2:00) and fifth-most power-play ice time (3:04) of any Rangers player in 2025-26, and he was one of only seven NHL skaters to log at least two minutes per game on both special teams units.

Trocheck also finished second among Rangers skaters in hits (193), and he is one of four NHL players with at least 100 goals (110) and 900 hits (949) since 2021-22, alongside Tom Wilson, Brady Tkachuk, and Mammoth forward Lawson Crouse (103 goals and 955 hits).

He has won at least 54.6% of his faceoffs in each of the past six campaigns, and his career-high 59.3% win rate in 2024-25 ranked third in the NHL among players taking at least 300 draws.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound center has recorded 239-392-631 and 593 PIM in 868 career NHL games over 13 seasons with the Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers, and has been named to two NHL All-Star teams (2017 and 2023).

Trocheck set single-season career highs in assists (52) and points (77) with the Rangers in 2023-24.

Trocheck spent time in the Panthers’ organization alongside Crouse and Mammoth defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, and he was NHL teammates with Weegar for parts of four seasons (2017-20).

Trocheck previously won a gold medal at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship and represented Team USA at the 2014 IIHF World Championship. He also skated for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Trocheck and fellow Mammoth center Logan Cooley are two of four active NHL players from Pittsburgh and rank first and seventh in scoring among Pennsylvania-born players in league history, respectively.

He was selected by Florida in the third round (64th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

About Sean Durzi:

Durzi, 27, registered 5-22–27 and 50 PIM in 60 regular-season games with Utah in 2025-26 and added 0-2–2 and 4 PIM in six playoff contests.

Originally selected by Toronto in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Durzi has tallied 30-114–144 and 237 PIM in 302 career contests with the Mammoth, Arizona Coyotes, and Los Angeles Kings.

About Cole Beaudoin: