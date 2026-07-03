Utah’s Development Camp Sets Culture, Supports Players

Every year following the NHL Draft, the Utah Mammoth bring in some of the organization’s future stars for Development Camp. Utah’s most recent draft picks, camp invites, and returning prospects are all in one place for several days of work. It would be easy to assume this camp is only about competition. However, that’s the opposite of what the Mammoth focus on each year.

“There’s two pieces. One is creating that bond amongst the players,” said Lee Stempniak, Utah’s Director of Player Development. “So, a big thing for us is get them in, have them form a bond amongst themselves, teach them what it means to play in this organization, that culture. For us to see them as coaches and develop that relationship. And then just the other piece is education. Teaching them on the ice, the fundamentals of what it takes to play in the NHL. Off the ice, in the gym, nutrition, mental performance, team building stuff.

“The actual on-ice performance piece, I don’t put very much stock in terms of evaluation or how they’re doing,” Stempniak also shared. “For me, it’s more like, are they coachable? Are they willing to try new things?”

During the day, players are on the ice, in the gym, or listening to presentations. At night, everyone comes together for team bonding activities. From bowling to attending a Salt Lake Bees game, new and returning players alike had the opportunity to get to know each other. The bonds made at camp fuel the brotherhood that’s seen throughout each level of Utah’s organization.

“We have so much talent here, but I think it’s about the people,” 2024 6th overall pick Tij Iginla explained. “Utah, when they’re going through their draft process I know they look at (character) a lot and you can kind of feel that. You feel the brotherhood and I think it extends through the organization and it’s like a family.”

“One of the best parts is you see guys come back year over year and they won’t see each other for nine months or 11 months,” Stempniak explained. “All of a sudden they come back and they’re hugging each other and there’s that natural rapport which is really fun.”

Although it’s not the focus of the camp, the week ends with a scrimmage between the prospects. Fans pack the stands, players get to show their skills, and it’s the right amount of healthy competition. This scrimmage shows the drive and passion every player has, which is a common thread throughout the organization.

“It was fun,” 2026 17th overall pick Ethan Belchetz smiled. “You get to know these guys all week and then you get into a game there and you’re throwing some big hits and you’re trying to win a big hockey game there.”

Although the results don’t count past this year’s camp, Team White beat Team Black by a final score of 6-4. However, Max Pšenička had the lone goal in the shootout for Team Black. Iginla won the game’s MVP award after his hat trick helped Team White pick up the win. It was one of four camp awards handed out following the scrimmage. Owen Allard won the Fittest Player Award, Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko won the Most Improved Player Award, and Gabe Smith won the Award of Excellence.

With another Development Camp in the books, Utah’s prospects will return home, continue to train, and implement the lessons they learned from the organization’s development staff. When these players hit the ice in the fall for their respective teams, they’ll embody the culture and drive that fuels the Mammoth organization.