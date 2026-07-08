Yamamoto Earns New Contract with Strong Play

Utah Mammoth forward Kailer Yamamoto wanted to show everyone he belongs in the NHL. His performance during the 2025-26 season and 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs proved just that.

Through 59 regular season games, Yamamoto was the ultimate Swiss Army knife. He could slot into any line, participate in special teams, and bring a consistent effort every night. He scored 13 goals and added 10 assists for 23 points, his highest point total since the 2022-23 season.

Yamamoto’s impact continued in the playoffs on a line with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. The three combined for 13 points in six games, and were a difficult line to defend. Individually, Yamamoto contributed five points (1G, 4A) and was tied for the team-lead in this scoring category. Yamamoto’s hard work was rewarded this summer when the forward signed a two-year contract to remain with the Mammoth, fresh off the season Yamamoto was determined to have.

“I just felt like I found my game again,” Yamamoto reflected. “Playing in Tucson (in 2024-25), obviously I wanted to be in the NHL last year, but I felt like I found my game in Tucson. Playing a lot of minutes, being able to play power play, penalty kill, and stuff like that, getting my confidence back.

“Obviously, coming up, I was (up and down) the lineup a lot this year, but the coaching staff, they gave me a lot of confidence,” Yamamoto continued. “They said I was playing (well) and everything like that. So, I think just having the confidence from them, having that belief in myself that I’m a good enough player to play in the league and contribute like that, I think that was the difference this year.”

Following the strong season he had, Yamamoto had his exit interview with the organization and entered the offseason without a new contract. However, Utah’s management had expressed their desire to bring him back.

“At the end of the year, we had really good conversations with (Mammoth Assistant General Manager) David Ludwig, and (General Manager) Bill Armstrong,” Yamamoto shared. “Said they wanted to bring me back, so I think that kind of got the ball rolling.”

From there, Yamamoto’s agent and the Mammoth worked together, and his new deal was signed, sealed, and delivered. Yamamoto was confident in his choice to return to Utah and be a part of the organization for the next two years.

“Utah’s a great organization,” Yamamoto shared. “They treat their players so well, the guys are great. So, it was kind of a no-brainer to want to come back.”