Utah Signs Carcone to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Michael Carcone to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75 million.

“We are thrilled that Michael will remain a Mammoth for the next two seasons,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He’s a hard-working, skilled forward that plays fast and with an edge. He provides valuable offense to our team. Michael, his wife, Mia, and their boys have immersed themselves in the community in Utah and we are excited they will remain in the Mammoth family and continue to make roots here.”

Carcone, 29, has tallied 14-12-26 and a +5 rating in 66 games with Utah this season. He ranks seventh on the team in goals, tied for sixth in even-strength goals (12), and fourth in hits (117).

The 5-foot-9, 182 pound forward has recorded 48-35-83 and 107 penalty minutes (PIM) in 222 career NHL games over parts of five seasons with Utah and the Arizona Coyotes. Carcone set career highs in goals (21), points (29), game-winning goals (4), and games played (74) with Arizona in 2023-24.

Carcone previously played parts of seven seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), registering 123-144-267 and 418 PIM in 398 career games with the Utica Comets, Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators, and Tucson Roadrunners. He was awarded the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the league’s leading scorer in 2022-23, earning 31-54-85 and 127 PIM in 65 contests with Tucson and finishing the season with more multi-point games (25) than scoreless games (18).

The Ajax, Ontario native also helped Team Canada win a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, tallying 3-3-6 in 10 games.

Before turning professional, Carcone played two Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) seasons with the Drummondville Voltigeurs from 2014-2016, posting 59-71-130 and 112 PIM in 116 games. He led the Voltigeurs with 47-42-89 in 66 contests in 2015-16.

Throughout his time in Utah, Carcone and his wife Mia have been outspoken advocates for the Down syndrome community. This season, Carcone was one of four NHL players that designed a special sock collection supporting the non-profit For Bare Feet in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, recognized on March 21. Carcone and his Mammoth teammates will wear the mismatched socks he designed as they walk into the Delta Center prior to tonight’s game versus the Anaheim Ducks.