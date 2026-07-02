Catch Up on Utah’s Free Agency Moves

It was a busy day as Free Agency opened at 10:00 a.m. MT. Utah made several moves, including a trade, throughout the day. Below are all the details!

Utah Trades for Vincent Trocheck

On Wednesday, the Mammoth acquired veteran forward Vincent Trocheck from the New York Rangers, in exchange for defenseman Sean Durzi, prospect Cole Beaudoin, and a conditional 2027 Third Round selection.

Trocheck has played 13 NHL seasons with three different teams: the Rangers, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Florida Panthers. He has contributed 239 goals and 392 assists for 631 points over 868 games. Trocheck is reliable, adds depth, and is a contributor on both sides of special teams. He’s also strong on the dot as Trocheck was tied for the 13th-highest faceoff win percentage in the NHL last season. Learn more about Trocheck here!

The Mammoth Sign Free Agent Anders Lee

Utah landed one of this year’s biggest free agents, forward Anders Lee, and signed the veteran to a three-year contract. Lee has spent his entire 14-year NHL career with the New York Islanders and was the team’s captain over the last eight seasons.

Lee has brought a high level of consistency with 20 or more goals in eight of his last 10 seasons, and he’s played at least 81 games over his last four years. In addition to what he brings on the ice, Lee is a strong leader and committed to the community. Click here for more information on Lee!

Kevin Stenlund Returns to Utah

Although he became a free agent on Wednesday, center Kevin Stenlund signed a new one-year contract with the Mammoth. This will be Stenlund’s third season with Utah as he played all 82 games in the franchise’s first year and 80 last season.

Stenlund led the Mammoth with a 54.2% faceoff win percentage. He was a top penalty killer for Utah and averaged the most shorthanded ice time out of all Mammoth forwards. More on Stenlund’s new contract is here!

Utah Signs Vadim Moroz to Two Year Entry-Level Contract

Wednesday morning the Mammoth announced that forward Vadim Moroz signed his two-year entry-level contract. The Arizona Coyotes selected Moroz in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He spent last season with Dinamo Minsk (KHL) alongside his fellow Mammoth prospect Yegor Borikov. Click here for more information.

The Mammoth Sign Zac Jones to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Mammoth signed defenseman Zac Jones on the first day of free agency with a two-year, two-way contract. Jones spent last season with the Rochester Americans (AHL) and was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team. Learn more about Jones here!