Utah Signs Anders Lee to Three-Year Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Anders Lee to a three-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $5.4 million.

“Welcoming Anders Lee and his wife Grace to Utah marks a defining moment for our organization,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Securing a player of Anders’ caliber in free agency is a testament to our group on the ice, our coaching staff, the belief in our ownership and the culture we are building here - players want to be a part of what we are building in Utah.”

“Anders is one of the most respected leaders in the NHL and we are very proud that he chose Utah,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He is one of the best net front players in the game and one of the most durable guys in the League. He will be a great fit on the ice for our young players and an even better role model off the ice as a past King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner. We look forward to introducing Anders into the community.”

About Anders Lee:

Lee, 35, has captained the New York Islanders in each of the last eight seasons and posted 19-23–42 and 44 penalty minutes (PIM) in 82 games in 2025-26.

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound forward has reached the 20-goal mark in eight of the last 10 seasons, and he has appeared in 328 of New York’s 329 contests since 2022-23.

He set single-season career highs in goals (40) and points (62) over 82 games with New York in 2017-18.

Lee has played his entire 14-year NHL career with the Islanders, totaling 308-241–549 and 546 PIM in 923 games. He has also posted 10-11–21 and 48 PIM in 46 career Stanley Cup Playoff appearances and led New York to berths in the 2020 Eastern Conference Final and 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals.

Away from the rink, Lee won the 2024 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy contribution in his community. Lee is a six-time King Clancy finalist.

He has worked closely with the Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation since 2017, helping raise more than $2.5 million for families affected by cancer diagnoses.

Lee previously played three collegiate seasons at Notre Dame from 2010-13, registering 61-55–116 and 77 PIM in 125 contests and earning Second Team All-American honors as a junior.

He also led the Green Bay Gamblers to a Clark Cup title during his lone USHL season in 2009-10, earning USHL Rookie of the Year and Clark Cup MVP honors.

The Edina, Minn. native skated for Team USA at three IIHF World Championships (2015, 2017, and 2018), winning bronze medals in 2015 and 2018.