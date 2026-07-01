Cossa is Ready for New Opportunity with Utah

The Mammoth’s newest goaltender signed a two-year deal on Tuesday

Cossa
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

On Friday night, goaltender Sebastian Cossa was on his couch watching the first round of the NHL Draft before he switched the channel to a movie. Not long after, he received a call from his agent. The Utah Mammoth had traded the 23rd overall pick to acquire Cossa. Several days after the trade, the upcoming unrestricted free agent signed a two-year contract with the Mammoth.

Cossa is expected to back up goaltender Karel Vejmelka this upcoming season after spending the last four seasons in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit). Utah’s newest netminder is excited for this opportunity to play for the Mammoth, especially after hearing about the organization from his former junior hockey teammate, Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther.

“Really excited. Talking to Dylan Guenther last summer even, he couldn’t stop raving about this place, so I knew it was a good organization just coming in right away,” Cossa recounted. “I feel like I’ve felt that as well since I’ve been traded here. People reaching out and obviously today again, getting here, beautiful city. Can’t wait to see around more of the city and even checking out the facilities too.”

Newly signed goaltender Sebastian Cossa discusses who he is and his style of play

Over the last four years, Cossa, recently rated the Red Wings number one prospect by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, has played in the American Hockey League for the Grand Rapids Griffins. Through 123 regular season games played, he has a .911 save percentage, a 2.46 goals-against average, and eight shutouts. During the 2025-26 season, he recorded his best performance to date. He had a 2.33 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and five shutouts through 39 regular season contests. Cossa is driven to enter the Mammoth organization and bring his best effort every day.

“I’m just going to come to the rink every day and work my hardest and give the organization, and city everything I have,” Cossa shared. “(Be a) good teammate, day in and day out. Be supportive with my teammates there and I just want to win a lot of hockey games.”

Cossa enters an organization determined to take its next step as well. After Utah’s first postseason appearance in franchise history, in the team’s second season, the Mammoth are looking to make a run in the 2027 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Part of their success will rely on the hard work of Vejmelka and Cossa. However, the netminder is excited to grow with this talented group.

“Very, very skilled team,” Cossa said. “Younger group as well which is cool and kind of my age group, it’s a cool thing to kind of grow into for sure. Obviously we had a really good year last year and hopefully we continue to build on that this year.”

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