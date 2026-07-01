Cossa is Ready for New Opportunity with Utah

On Friday night, goaltender Sebastian Cossa was on his couch watching the first round of the NHL Draft before he switched the channel to a movie. Not long after, he received a call from his agent. The Utah Mammoth had traded the 23rd overall pick to acquire Cossa. Several days after the trade, the upcoming unrestricted free agent signed a two-year contract with the Mammoth.

Cossa is expected to back up goaltender Karel Vejmelka this upcoming season after spending the last four seasons in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit). Utah’s newest netminder is excited for this opportunity to play for the Mammoth, especially after hearing about the organization from his former junior hockey teammate, Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther.

“Really excited. Talking to Dylan Guenther last summer even, he couldn’t stop raving about this place, so I knew it was a good organization just coming in right away,” Cossa recounted. “I feel like I’ve felt that as well since I’ve been traded here. People reaching out and obviously today again, getting here, beautiful city. Can’t wait to see around more of the city and even checking out the facilities too.”