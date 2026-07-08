Utah Mammoth Match Offer Sheet for Forward Barrett Hayton

The Utah Mammoth announced today the team has matched the New Jersey Devils’ offer sheet to forward Barrett Hayton. By matching the offer sheet, the Mammoth have signed Hayton to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.775 million.

“Barrett is a key piece of our team and important to what we are building here in Utah,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He’s strong in the face-off circle, plays both sides of the puck and can play with anyone in our forward group. We are grateful to be able to count on Barrett in our lineup next season.”

“I’m fired up to get back with my teammates and remain in Utah,” said Barrett Hayton, forward of the Utah Mammoth. “I’ve been with this core group for my whole career and it’s exciting that we have an opportunity to do some special things next season in front of the best fans in the NHL.”

About Barrett Hayton:

Hayton, 26, recorded 10-15–25 and 54 penalty minutes (PIM) in 67 games with the Mammoth last season and skated in one contest during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward established new single-season career highs in goals (20), assists (26), points (46), power-play goals (7), power-play points (15), and game-winning goals (7) during Utah’s inaugural season in 2024-25.

He scored the first hat trick in franchise history at Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2025 and was selected as the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Jan. 27, 2025, after scoring back-to-back game-winning goals for the first time in his NHL career.

Hayton has tallied 65-90–155 and 201 PIM in 358 career NHL games with Utah and the Arizona Coyotes since debuting with Arizona in 2019-20.

Hayton captained Team Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, leading his team to a gold medal with 6-6–12 and 6 PIM in seven contests. He was also selected to the tournament All-Star team.

He also played for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.