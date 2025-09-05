Year in Review: Jack McBain

A solid season by McBain led to a five-year contract to remain in Utah

JackMcBain
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

On the Ice

It was a solid year for McBain, as the forward played his third full NHL season and first in Utah. For the second time in his career, McBain played all 82 games and was one of six Mammoth players to do so.

During the 2024-25 season, McBain scored 13 goals and added 14 assists for 27 points. He set new career-highs in goals and points while tying his career-high for assists. McBain also picked up his first career NHL power play points as he scored one goal and contributed three assists during the season. McBain brought the physicality and set a new career-high in penalty minutes (78). Lastly, McBain had the second-highest shot percentage on the team as he scored 13 goals on 90 shots (14.4%).

McBain checked a milestone off the list when he played his 200th NHL game on Jan. 10, at home, against the San Jose Sharks. He allowed the content team to mic him up for the game, take a look!

In early July, McBain signed a five-year contract to remain with the Mammoth.

President of Hockey Operations, Chris Armstrong, credited McBain’s versatility, dedication, and presence in the locker room as reasons why they wanted to bring the forward back.

Back to School

When the team was in Boston, McBain had the chance to go back to Boston College, his old stomping grounds, for an episode of Break the Ice:

Let's Go on a Tour

It wouldn’t be a proper year in review if we didn’t show one of McBain’s most memorable moments this season – his house tour with roomie and teammate Dylan Guenther.

News Feed

Get to Know: Reko Alanko

Year in Review: Karel Vejmelka

Utah Mammoth Announce 2025 Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule

Year in Review: Logan Cooley

Utah Mammoth to Host Open-to-the-Public Fundraiser at Topgolf to Benefit SEG Foundation

Vaněček Eager to Bring Wins to Utah

Peterka Shines at NHL European Media Day

Get to Know: Ludvig Johnson

Utah Mammoth Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 NHL Season

5 Things We Learned from Peterka’s Euro Summer

Year in Review: Nick Schmaltz

Get to Know – Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko

Smith Entertainment Group and Live Nation to Develop a World-Class Indoor Music Venue in the Heart of Downtown Salt Lake City 

Desnoyers’ Success is Fueled by Experience and Drive

Year in Review: Sean Durzi

Year in Review: Mikhail Sergachev

Get to Know: Yegor Borikov

Utah Mammoth Announce Updates to 2025 Preseason Schedule