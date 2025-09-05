Year in Review: Jack McBain

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

On the Ice

It was a solid year for McBain, as the forward played his third full NHL season and first in Utah. For the second time in his career, McBain played all 82 games and was one of six Mammoth players to do so.

During the 2024-25 season, McBain scored 13 goals and added 14 assists for 27 points. He set new career-highs in goals and points while tying his career-high for assists. McBain also picked up his first career NHL power play points as he scored one goal and contributed three assists during the season. McBain brought the physicality and set a new career-high in penalty minutes (78). Lastly, McBain had the second-highest shot percentage on the team as he scored 13 goals on 90 shots (14.4%).

McBain checked a milestone off the list when he played his 200th NHL game on Jan. 10, at home, against the San Jose Sharks. He allowed the content team to mic him up for the game, take a look!