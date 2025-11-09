Utah Falls 6-2 to Montreal

The Mammoth will face the Ottawa Senators tomorrow night to wrap up the back-to-back

GameStory 11.8.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

MONTREAL – After a close first period and a back and forth start to the second, the Montreal Canadiens took over and beat the Utah Mammoth, 6-2. Kailer Yamamoto and Lawson Crouse scored Utah’s two goals while Cole Caufield (2), Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki, and Kirby Dach scored for the Canadiens.

“I don’t think the result is reflective of what happened on the ice,” head coach André Tourigny shared postgame. “They’re a good team, they (executed), and they were really opportunistic in their opportunity early in the game. I think that changed the outcome. I like a lot of stuff we did for the first 50 minutes.”

“A little bit frustrated,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse said after the loss. “Frustrated in the sense that we’re all competitors in that locker room and we demand a lot out of ourselves. Quick reset here, it’s time to move on to Ottawa. It’s a big way to end our trip. Either go .500 or not, so we need to be ready to go tomorrow.”

POST-GAME VIDEO - COMING SOON

PLAYER INTERVIEW: Crouse
COACH INTERVIEW: André Tourigny
HIGHLIGHTS: Montreal 6, Utah 2

Utah made changes to its top two lines by switching centers. Logan Cooley centered Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz while Barrett Hayton joined JJ Peterka and Dylan Guenther’s line. Tourigny kept the third and fourth lines the same, and complimented their performances in recent games. Both of those lines contributed a goal tonight in the loss.

Kailer Yamamoto gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead just 3:03 into the game when he scored off of a rebound from Ian Cole’s shot. The goal was Yamamoto’s second of the season and third point in the last five games (2G, 1A).

6:02 into the second period, Crouse’s third of the season gave the Mammoth a 2-1 lead. The goal capped off a great shift by Utah’s McBain line which includes Crouse, Jack McBain, and Michael Carcone. Throughout the game, that line brought energy, generated chances, and played at a high level. Utah’s Associate Captain scored in his 600th NHL game and has points in three of his last four contests.

“They’re playing really good,” Tourigny said of the McBain line. “They play both sides of the puck, they play with a lot of energy, physicality, speed, commitment. They bring good leadership to our team right now.

Despite outshooting the Canadiens 15-7 in the second period and registering 27 shots on goal, the Mammoth were unable to beat Montreal’s netminder, Sam Montembeault, more than twice and fell 6-2. The Mammoth will take lessons from the loss as they look to get back into the win column.

“Going into the third, I feel like as a team, we felt like we were in a good spot,” Crouse explained postgame. “Obviously down a goal but needing some momentum … got away from us too quickly. I think that’s a message for our group. It can go quick if you’re not on your details and at the end of the day we got to find a way to start coming out with some wins.”

“In the third, when we needed to push, we could not win draws, we had a tough time to generate possession,” Tourigny explained. “Then after we need to capitalize on our power play as well. That is an area where we need to improve. I thought we had good looks on our power play, we need to have that killer instinct, and score a big goal. I think it’s the same thing 5-on-5. I think (in the) first two periods, we generated really good chances, but we could not separate ourselves and we let a really good team hang around, and they found a way.”

The Mammoth have a quick turnaround as they face the Ottawa Senators tomorrow night for the final of four-straight on the road.

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • For the last five-straight games the Mammoth have scored the opening goal. The team has also registered the first goal in seven of the last eight contests.
  • The Mammoth have kept their opponents from scoring in the first five minutes of the game in the last 15 straight games.
  • To help spark Utah’s power play, the Mammoth changed personnel on their units. Utah added Kevin Stenlund to the top power play unit alongside Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Mikhail Sergachev, and Logan Cooley. On the second power play unit, Dylan Guenther joined JJ Peterka, Nate Schmidt, Barrett Hayton, and Yamamoto. Although Utah did not score on its two power play opportunities, the Mammoth had six shots on the man-advantage.

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SOCIAL

News Feed

Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Montreal

Utah Falls to Toronto, 5-3

Utah’s Back-to-Back Continues in Toronto 

Utah Prevails in Overtime, Gets 2-1 Win in Buffalo

Utah Starts Road Trip in Buffalo

The Week Ahead: Nov. 3-9

Utah Falls Short Against Tampa Bay

Utah Hosts Tampa for Sunday Matinee

‘It’s the Best Time I’ve Had Playing Hockey’

Utah Mammoth Sign Forward Logan Cooley to Eight-Year Contract Extension

Cooley Chooses Utah and is Here to Stay

Utah Falls 6-3 in Edmonton

Utah Wraps Road Trip in Edmonton Against the Oilers

Utah Mammoth and University of Utah Health to Honor Healthcare Heroes

The Week Ahead: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Mammoth ‘Hat’ Rewards Strong Play

Logan Cooley Named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Utah Secures Seventh-Straight with 3-2 Win over Winnipeg