Participate in the Delta Studios Fan Experience on Jan 9

The one-night-only, behind-the-scenes activation comes to Delta Center during the Mammoth’s Jan. 9 game vs. St. Louis

1266-2526-SEG-Streaming_Studio_Experience_Hero_2568x1444 (1)
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a member of the Utah Mammoth’s broadcast team? Want to go behind-the-scenes in the Delta Studios? Jan. 9 is your chance. The Delta Studios Fan Experience will take place for one-night-only during the Mammoth’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

As a part of the experience, participants have exclusive access to Delta Studios where SEG broadcast content is produced. Fans will also create their own broadcast moment. Using printed cue cards and sample scripts, participants will record a short video acting as a member of the SEG broadcast team. They can also take photos at the analyst desk inside the studio and capture content of the experience.

Tusky is also scheduled to stop by the studio to get in on the fun. Last but not least, everyone who enters the studio will receive an exclusive 50% of Mammoth+ annual subscription discount code, only available through this activation.

If you want to participate in the Delta Studio Fan Experience, visit Delta Studios on Floor 5, Portal SS, anytime from when the doors open through the end of the second intermission. Make sure you arrive early so you don’t miss out!

