Mammoth Wrap Road Trip Against Rangers

Utah faces New York for the second and final time this season to end a three-game road trip out east

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (19-20-3) vs New York (20-18-5)

WHEN: Jan. 5, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 19-20-3 this season and 5-5-0 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth are currently sixth in the Central Division with 41 points.
  • The Mammoth fell to the New Jersey Devils, 4-1, in their most recent game.
    • Michael Carcone had Utah’s lone goal in the third period. It was his seventh this season.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 20 goals lead the Mammoth, and his 36 points are tied for the team-lead alongside Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller. Keller and Mikhail Sergachev’s 23 assists lead Utah.
  • Vejmelka is 17-11-2 with a 2.72 goals against average and a .895 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček, the other half of the goaltending tandem, has a 2-9-1 record, a 2.92 goals against average, and a .879 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth return home for a seven-game homestand that starts on Jan. 7 against the Ottawa Senators.

New York

  • New York is 20-18-5 this season and 4-5-1 over the last 10 games. The Rangers are currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division with 45 points.
  • The Rangers are fresh off a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Winter Classic.
    • Mika Zibanejad scored a hat trick in the win. He had an even-strength goal, a power play goal, and a shorthanded empty net goal. Artemi Panarin scored twice, including once on the power play.
    • Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced. The lone goal he allowed was on Florida’s power play.
  • Artemi Panarin’s 16 goals, 28 assists, and 44 points lead the Rangers. Zibanejad’s 15 goals and 35 points are second on the team, as are Adam Fox’s 24 assists.
  • Shesterkin has a 17-12-4 record with a 2.47 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Jonathan Quick, the other half of the goaltending tandem, has a 3-6-1 record, a 2.11 goals against average, and a .924 save percentage.
  • The Rangers wrap up their two-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 8.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s penalty kill is one of the best in the NHL. The Mammoth have killed off 81.8% of their penalties which is eighth-best in the league.
  • New York is a top faceoff team. The Rangers have won 53.8% of their faceoffs (3rd). J.T. Miller’s 59.9% win rate is fourth in the league.
  • The Rangers are allowing the sixth-fewest goals against per game (2.72) while the Mammoth are allowing the 12th-fewest (2.90).

Against New York This Season

  • This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and Rangers this season, and the first in New York.
  • After trading goals in the first and second periods, Nick DeSimone’s third period goal secured a 3-2 win. .

Season Series

  • Nov. 22: NYR vs UTA – Game Recap
  • Jan. 5: UTA vs NYR

