Mammoth Wrap Road Trip Against Rangers

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (19-20-3) vs New York (20-18-5)
WHEN: Jan. 5, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App
Utah faces New York for the second and final time this season to end a three-game road trip out east
WHO: Utah (19-20-3) vs New York (20-18-5)
WHEN: Jan. 5, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
New York
By the Numbers
Against New York This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
WRITTEN
WORLD JUNIORS: Semifinals Recap
OLYMPICS: Keller Named to USA | Määtta Named to Finland
WORLD JUNIORS: Everything You Need to Know about World Juniors
VIDEO
FRESH ICE: Episode 4 - A Mammoth Start
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
SOCIAL
COMING SOON: A Mammoth Pickleball Paddle
WARMUPS: Holiday Gift from Crouser