Utah Wraps Homestand Against Philadelphia Wednesday Night

THE DETAILS
WHO: Philadelphia (23-17-8) vs Utah (25-20-4)
WHEN: Jan. 21, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth are 5-0-1 through the first six games of the homestand
WHO: Philadelphia (23-17-8) vs Utah (25-20-4)
WHEN: Jan. 21, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Philadelphia
By the Numbers
Against Philadelphia This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
WRITTEN
FEATURE: Simashev Named to AHL All-Star Team
WEEK AHEAD: Jan 19-25 Schedule and Matchups
WINTER CLASSIC: Utah's Winter Classic is Set to Be an Instant Classic
VIDEO
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Steve Mayer on Winter Classic
FRESH ICE: Episode 4 - A Mammoth Start
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
SOCIAL
GUEST APPEARANCE: Jaxson Dart Attends a Game
BTS: Hey Benson Boone
MINI MIC: Carcone Kids Take Over