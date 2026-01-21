Utah Wraps Homestand Against Philadelphia Wednesday Night

THE DETAILS

WHO: Philadelphia (23-17-8) vs Utah (25-20-4)

WHEN: Jan. 21, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s optional morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters Wednesday’s game with a 25-20-4 record, and a seven-game points streak. The Mammoth are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
  • With 54 points, the Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division and currently are in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.
  • The Mammoth beat the Seattle Kraken, 6-3, in their most recent game.
    • A three-goal third period led Utah to victory. Defenseman Nate Schmidt had his second career four-point game, and he paced the team with two goals.
    • Kevin Stenlund (SHG), Nick Schmaltz, Lawson Crouse, and Barrett Hayton (ENG) also scored in the win.
    • Karel Vejmelka recorded his league-leading 23rd win and stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 23 goals lead the Mammoth while his 41 points are third-most on the team. Captain Clayton Keller’s 33 assists and 46 points are a team-high. Schmaltz is second in all scoring categories with 18 goals, 26 assists, and 44 points.
  • Vejmelka, Utah’s starting goaltender, has a 23-11-2 record with a 2.55 goals against average, and a .902 save percentage. The other half of the goaltending tandem has Vítek Vaněček who has a 2-9-2 record, a 2.92 goals against average, and a .883 save percentage.
  • Wednesday’s game wraps up a seven-game homestand for the Mammoth. Utah heads out on a four-game road trip which starts in Nashville on Saturday afternoon.

Philadelphia

  • Philadelphia enters Wednesday’s game with a 23-17-8 record and is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
  • With 54 points, the Flyers are fourth in the Metropolitan Division and are three points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and third place in their division.
  • The Flyers snapped a six-losing skid with a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
    • Travis Konecny scored both of Philadelphia’s goals, and the game-winner was a shorthanded tally.
    • Samuel Ersson stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced and finished the night with a .960 save percentage.
  • Trevor Zegras’ 19 goals and 44 points lead the Flyers, and his 25 assists are second on the team. Konecny’s 26 assists are a team-high, while his 17 goals and 43 points are second on the team.
  • Ersson has taken on the majority of the Flyers workload with Dan Vladar out (undisclosed, IR). However, Vladar did join the end of the Flyers practice on Tuesday and is eligible to return from IR starting today. Ersson has a 7-8-4 record with a 3.30 goals against average and a .860 save percentage.
  • Wednesday’s game is the second of a three-game road trip. Philadelphia travels to Colorado to face the Avalanche on Friday.

By the Numbers

  • Kevin Stenlund’s 54.3% faceoff win rate is 24th best in the NHL. The forward has won 56.8% of his draws at Delta Center this season.
  • Utah is tied for the eighth-most home wins in the NHL this season. The Mammoth have a 14-7-2 record at Delta Center this season.
  • Philadelphia has allowed the second-fewest third period goals this season (41) while Utah has allowed the third-fewest first period goals (34). The Mammoth’s 43 goals against in the third period are the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Flyers are tied for the most comeback wins in the league with the Montreal Canadiens (15).

Against Philadelphia This Season

  • This is the first of two games this season between the Mammoth and the Flyers.
  • Wednesday is the only game at Delta Center this season. .

Season Series

  • Jan. 21: PHI vs UTA
  • Mar. 5: UTA vs PHI

Upcoming Schedule

  • Jan. 24: UTA vs NSH
  • Jan. 26: UTA vs TBL
  • Jan. 27: UTA vs FLA

